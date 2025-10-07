2025 Hyundai Venue To Be Launched On November 4

The second-generation Venue SUV will get a thorough design revision and a handful of new features

Spy shots have confirmed an updated grille, new split LED headlamps, alloys and updated taillamps.

The dashboard layout is set to be new with dual 10.25-inch connected displays borrowed from the Creta.

Expect new features like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, level-2 ADAS and front parking sensors.

It is expected to continue with the same NA petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engine options.

The current-gen Venue is priced from Rs 7.26 lakh to Rs 12.32 lakh (ex-showroom).

The second-generation 2025 Hyundai Venue is set to be launched on November 4. The current version of the sub-compact SUV received a facelift back in 2022. We’ve already spotted the new Venue being tested multiple times, where spy shots have revealed a lot of major updates in terms of design, interior and features. It must be noted that the second-gen Venue N Line has also been spotted on test, but whether it will be launched alongside the standard Venue or not is yet to be known.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Venue:

Design

The 2025 Hyundai Venue is going for a more boxier look than before. It gets a fresh front fascia with split LED headlights tucked inside square housings. The DRLs are now even more prominent and are shared in a C-motif. The new rectangular grille takes inspiration from the Hyundai Alcazar, giving it a more premium vibe.

The side profile boasts chunkier wheel arches and a new set of alloy wheels to make it look more muscular. At the back, the Venue will continue with connected LED taillights, albeit with a thorough redesign to match the new look. Meanwhile, if you want to take a closer look at the second-gen Venue N Line on test, check out this report.

Interior

Inside, you can expect Hyundai to give the Venue’s cabin a complete makeover. From what we could find in the previous spyshots, it gets a dual-screen setup like the Creta and Alcazar, likely featuring a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.

The centre AC vents now sit below the screens, while the console houses rotary dials for media and buttons for climate control. There’s also a new steering wheel, an auto-dimming IRVM, and even a dashcam.

Features & Safety

Hyundai is also expected to add more features to the 2025 Venue. Besides the dual 10.25-inch displays for infotainment and instrument cluster, the equipment list is likely to include a panoramic sunroof and ventilated front seats as well. Other than that, all its existing features, such as a 4-way powered driver’s seat, wireless phone charger, and auto AC with rear vents, are expected to continue.

On the safety side, the Venue will get six airbags as standard, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and probably a more advanced Level-2 ADAS suite (current Venue gets a Level-1 suite). Front parking sensors and a 360-degree camera are likely to be added to the safety suite.

Powertrain

As said already, the new Venue is expected to follow suit with the current-spec model in terms of powertrain options. Here are its current specifications for reference:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Transmission 5-speed manual 6-speed manual / 7-speed DCT* 6-speed manual Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 114 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm

DCT- dual clutch transmission

Just like the Kia Sonet, the diesel engine could be offered with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Expected Price & Rivals

After the GST rate cut, the current prices of the Hyundai Venue range from Rs 7.26 lakh to Rs 12.32 lakh (ex-showroom). One can expect the new-gen Venue to command a small premium over the current model. You can check out the updated prices of all Hyundai Models after GST 2.0 here.

The 2025 Venue will continue rivalling the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.