Honda CR-V Diesel Discontinued; To Relaunch Soon With BS6 Upgrades

Modified On Apr 02, 2020 02:21 PM By Saransh for Honda CR-V

The carmaker is expected to reintroduce it sometime in 2020

Now available in a single petrol variant.

Powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine making 154PS and 189Nm, mated to a CVT.

The BS4 1.6-litre diesel was rated at 120PS and 300Nm, mated to a 9-speed automatic option only.

The diesel CR-V was priced from Rs 30.67 lakh to Rs 32.77 lakh. The petrol CR-V, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 28.27 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Honda has discontinued the BS4 CR-V diesel for now. The carmaker is expected to relaunch the BS6 version of the diesel SUV, but it has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Expect the diesel-powered CR-V to be launched later this year.

The BS4 CR-V diesel was available with a 1.6-litre engine producing 120PS and 300Nm, mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox. Honda was offering the CR-V in diesel in both 2WD and 4WD configurations. With the discontinuation of the diesel engine, the CR-V will be available as a 2WD offering only for the time being since the petrol CR-V is not available in the 4WD configuration.

Also, the CR-V will be available as a 5-seater only till the BS6 CR-V diesel is relaunched because the 7-seater option was limited to the diesel SUV. The feature list remains unchanged except for paddle shifters and second row sliding seats since they were offered only on the diesel CR-V.

Other features include up to six airbags, ESP, hill launch assist, ABS with EBD, lane watch camera, LED headlamps with DRLs, remote engine start, panoramic sunroof, 8-way adjustable driver seat, dual-zone AC, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Honda CR-V petrol is available in a single variant priced at Rs 28.27 lakh. The BS4 diesel CR-V, on the other hand, was priced from Rs 30.67 lakh to Rs 32.77 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The CR-V continues to rival the Volkswagen Tiguan and Hyundai Tucson.

