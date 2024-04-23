Modified On Apr 23, 2024 05:45 PM By Shreyash for Honda Amaze

Despite the lower safety rating, its footwell area and bodyshell have been deemed ‘stable’

The Honda Amaze scored 27.85 points out of 34 in adult occupant protection, resulting in a 2-star rating.

In child occupant protection, it scored 8.58 out 49, hence getting a zero-star safety rating.

Safety feature misses like electronic stability control and side curtain airbags led to the low score.

The Honda Amaze has recently been crash-tested by the Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) again, this time receiving poor safety ratings in both adult occupant protection (AOP) and child occupant protection (COP). Initially, the subcompact Honda sedan was crash-tested in 2019 (South Africa-spec) by the Global NCAP, where it achieved a 4-star safety rating. However, this time, the Amaze underwent testing according to the updated Global NCAP protocols. Let’s take a closer look at its performance in each test.

Disclaimer: Note that Global NCAP hasn’t tested the updated version of the Amaze which now also gets seat belt reminders for all seats.

Protection Adult Occupant Protection Child Occupant Protection Rating 2 stars 0 star Score 27.85/34 8.58/49 Bodyshell Integrity Stable

Adult Occupant Protection (27.85 points out of 34)

Frontal Impact (64 kmph)

In the frontal impact crash test, Honda’s subcompact sedan demonstrated ‘good’ protection for the head and neck of both the driver and co-driver, as well as ‘adequate’ chest protection for both occupants. However, the knees of both the driver and the passenger showed ‘marginal’ protection, while their tibias showed ‘good’ protection.

Side Impact (50 kmph)

The head and pelvis received ‘good’ protection, while the chest showed ‘marginal’ protection and the abdomen showed ‘adequate’ protection.

Side Pole Impact

This crash test was not performed due to unavailability of the side curtain airbags.

Also Check Out: Mahindra Bolero Neo Performs Poorly In Global NCAP, Gets 1 Star

Child Occupant Protection (8.58 points out of 49)

Frontal Impact (64 kmph)

For the 3-year-old child dummy, the forward-facing child seats were installed using the ISOFIX anchorages. Though excessive head damage was not observed, still the head contacted the interior parts of the vehicle. In the case of the 18-month-old child dummy, the child seat was mounted facing rearward and it was unable to provide adequate protection, hence it gets zero points in this test.

Side Impact (50 kmph)

Both the child restraint systems (CRS) managed to offer full protection during the side impact test.

Body Shell Integrity & Footwell

Though the Honda Amaze gets poor scores in both AOP and COP, its bodyshell and footwell area have still been rated as stable. The bodyshell of the Amaze is capable of withstanding further loadings.

Safety Features Offered With The Amaze

The safety features on the Honda Amaze include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchors. It is also important to note that Global NCAP hasn’t tested the updated version of the Amaze which now also gets seat belt reminders for all seats. What further led to the low safety ratings for the Amaze is the absence of electronic stability control (ESC) and side curtain airbags.

Also Check Out: Watch: How To Achieve Effective Cooling On Your Car AC In Summers

Honda’s Take On Crash Test Results

Commenting on the crash test results, Honda said, “The South Africa-spec second-generation Amaze has already been tested as 4 star by GNCAP in 2019. The latest test basis new protocol shows that the total score is of 5-star level. However, mainly due to the requirement of certain equipment like electronic stability control and side curtain airbags, it resulted in lower rating.

At Honda, our unwavering commitment to safety is evident in the meticulous engineering of our products, integrating advanced active and passive safety technologies across our entire model range. We are dedicated to continuously work to enhance our vehicles on all parameters of safety and improve them further at model change timing.”

Price Range

The Honda Amaze in India is priced between Rs 7.20 lakh and Rs 9.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and Tata Tigor.

Read More on : Amaze on road price