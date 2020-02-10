Skoda Kodiaq Petrol Unveiled At Auto Expo 2020

Modified On Feb 10, 2020 12:56 PM By Dhruv.A for Skoda Kodiaq

The 2.0-litre TDI engine will not make it to the BS6 era

Skoda Kodiaq petrol gets a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder unit that develops 190PS/320Nm.

It’s mated to a 7-speed DSG that sends power to all four wheels.

Skoda might price it similar to the diesel-powered Kodiaq.

Expected to launch by April 2020.

Amidst a sea of new products at the Skoda pavilion was a familiar face that has received a mechanical upgrade - the Kodiaq. The Skoda Kodiaq petrol is equipped with a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre TSI petrol replacing the earlier BS4 2.0-litre diesel unit.

The 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder TSI engine can be seen under the hood of the UK-spec Kodiaq that delivers 190PS and 320Nm and is paired with a 7-speed DSG transmission. Just like the diesel unit, the Kodiaq petrol also gets 4X4 hardware as standard. The outgoing diesel delivers 150PS and 340Nm in comparison.

If you’re wondering, the exterior design looks exactly the same as its diesel counterpart. The interior layout is also similar to the outgoing model so you get all the highlight equipment such as adaptive LED headlamps, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the centre, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 12-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, panoramic sunroof, 3-zone climate control, and power nap package.

Skoda is expected to launch the Kodiaq petrol by April 2020 with prices (Rs 34 lakh to Rs 36.79 lakh) similar to its diesel counterpart. Skoda has confirmed that it will be observing the market for the time being and bring diesel offerings for its products if there’s justifiable demand.

