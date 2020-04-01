Modified On Apr 01, 2020 12:24 PM By Dhruv.A for Honda City 2020

The Thai-spec City put under trial was equipped with front and side airbags

Fifth-gen Honda City receives good protection remarks for adults as well as child safety.

The New Car Assessment Programme for Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN NCAP) tested the Thai-spec City variant, which gets 4 airbags, ABS, ESC, and blindspot monitoring system.

Honda City India launch postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Media drive was scheduled in March 2020 followed by its launch in April.

If you were waiting for the fifth-gen Honda City to land on our shores, you now have even more reasons to stay patient. The Thai-spec City has scored a five-star rating in a crash test conducted by the ASEAN NCAP.

The City’s frontal occupant department remained stable and offered good protection to both the dummy’s upper bodies with the exception of the legs, which got adequate protection. In terms of child occupant protection, the City offered perfect frontal and side safety to the child seated on a CRS system for 3-year old and to the 18-month-old child. The score was 32.28 (out of 36) for adult safety and 44.72 (out of 49) for child safety. The total score came to 86.54, making it eligible for a 5-star rating.

This particular Honda City was a Thai-spec SV variant, second from the top. It is equipped with dual front and side airbags as standard. The top-spec RS variant is also equipped with curtain airbags. Other features include seatbelt with pretensioner and load limiter, ABS, seatbelt reminder, electronic stability control, blindspot monitoring system, and emergency stop signal.

The fifth-gen Honda City was slated to launch here in April 2020, but the current lockdown has pushed its availability indefinitely. It is expected to bear similar safety features as its Thai-spec sibling, but with a slightly higher price tag compared to its current range of Rs 9.91 lakh to Rs 14.31 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

