Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Launched In India At Rs 33.13 Lakh

Published On Mar 06, 2020 01:26 PM By Dhruv for Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

Volkswagen now has a seven-seater SUV in its India lineup

Volkswagen has launched the Tiguan Allspace in India at a price of Rs 33.13 lakh (ex-showroom India). It is an extended version of the five-seater Tiguan and can seat up to seven with its added row of seats. In comparison, the regular Tiguan is priced between Rs 28.15 lakh and Rs 31.54 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Prices (ex-showroom India) Tiguan Tiguan Allspace Comfortline:Rs 28.15 lakh 4Motion: Rs 33.13 lakh Highligne: Rs 31.54 lakh

Compared to the regular Tiguan, the Tiguan Allspace is 215mm longer and has a 110mm longer wheelbase. This is how their dimensions compare against one another.

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Volkswagen Tiguan Length (mm) 4701 4486 Width (mm) 1839 1839 Height (mm) 1674 1672 Wheelbase (mm) 2787 2677 Boot Space (litres) 230/700 615

The engine on offer is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor that makes 190PS and 320Nm. VW’s 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system is also present onboard. It is fed power through a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic). There will be no diesel engine on offer for the foreseeable future as Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has decided not to offer diesel options in the BS6 era.

The cabin of the Tiguan Allspace is finished in black and beige, while the dashboard layout continues to be minimalistic, just like the regular Tiguan. Some of the features that you will appreciate in the Tiguan Allspace’s cabin are a digital driver’s display, connected car technology, a panoramic sunroof, an 8-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, powered front seats, and three-zone climate control.

The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace competes with the likes of Skoda Kodiaq, Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, and Honda CR-V (7-seater), while the Tiguan continues to rival the Honda CR-V and Hyundai Tucson.

