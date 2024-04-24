Published On Apr 24, 2024 11:56 AM By Shreyash for Honda Amaze

In 2019, Honda Amaze got 4 stars, but in the recent crash test, it only managed to get 2 stars in adult occupant protection (AOP). Here’s why…

The latest India-spec Honda Amaze was among the last batch of cars crash tested by Global NCAP. And the results are finally out, but they’re not looking good. The sub-4 metre sedan managed only 2 stars in adult occupant protection (AOP) and zero stars in child occupant safety (COP). Earlier, the South Africa-spec Amaze, which was made in India, had also been crash tested by Global NCAP in 2019, scoring 4 stars in adult safety. Let's compare the crash test results of the Honda Amaze from 2019 and 2024.

Before we get into details of each crash test, let’s have a look at how the Honda Amaze has evolved over the years.

Honda Amaze: Then vs Now

The Honda Amaze was introduced in India in 2013, featuring both 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. At that time, safety features like dual front airbags, and even ABS with EBD, were not offered as standard equipment. In 2018, the second-generation Amaze was launched in India and also exported to other markets like South Africa. This Amaze then underwent crash testing by Global NCAP in 2019, scoring 4 stars in adult occupant protection (AOP) and 1 star in child occupant protection (COP). It got safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages as standard the same year.

In 2021, the second-generation Amaze received a facelift, featuring minor design tweaks and new features, and it's the one that’s still on sale today. Its safety kit now includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and a seatbelt reminder for all seats as standard.

Global NCAP Test Protocol Updates

Earlier, the Global NCAP crash test for Indian cars was only focussed on provision of front airbags, ABS and overall structural integrity. It only conducted front offset barrier crash tests and the tested model was rated on two categories: adult occupant protection (out of 17 points) and child occupant protection (out of 49 points).

In 2022, Global NCAP updated its assessment protocols. Now it not only performs the frontal offset test but also incorporates side impact, side pole impact, and pedestrian protection tests in its safety evaluations. Additionally, it now requires the inclusion of several more safety features as standard, such as electronic stability control (ESC), six airbags, and ISOFIX, for the model to be able to achieve the highest 5-star rating. It now assigns scores for adult occupant protection on a scale of 34 points.

Honda Amaze Global NCAP Scores: Comparison

Parameter 2019 2024 Adult Occupant Protection 4-star (14.08 / 17) 2-star (27.85 / 34) Child Occupant Protection 1-star (8.16 / 49) 0-star (8.58 / 49)

Adult Occupant Protection

2019

Both versions of the Honda Amaze offered ‘good’ protection to the head and neck for the driver and front passenger. Even the chest protection in both versions of the Honda Amaze was 'adequate’, while the knees of the driver and front passenger showed ‘marginal’ protection in both versions of the subcompact sedan.

2024

The body shell integrity and footwell area in both the 2019 and 2024 versions of the Amaze have been rated as stable. One of the main reasons why the Amaze got poor AOP safety ratings is the omission of features in the 2024 version such as electronic stability control (ESC) and side curtain airbags, all mandatory safety features according to the latest Global NCAP protocol.

Child Occupant Protection

In the 2019 version, the forward-facing child seats were installed for the 3-year old child using the ISOFIX. It prevented excessive forward movement during the impact. But in the rebound, the head was exposed and the chest experienced high loads. For the 18-month old, the child seats mounted facing rearward. During the impact, the armrest was opened rotating the child restraint system causing head exposure.

In the 2024 version, the forward-facing child seats were installed using the ISOFIX anchorages for the 3-year-old child. Although excessive head damage was not observed, the head still made contact with the interior parts of the vehicle. In the case of the 18-month-old child, the rearward-facing child seat was unable to provide protection or prevent ejection, resulting in zero points in this test.

Final Takeaway

The Honda Amaze scored lower safety ratings as per the updated and stricter safety scoring standards of the Global NCAP test protocols. As such, it was penalised for feature omissions, but the child occupant protection remains a worrying weakness for the entry-level Honda sedan. However, the positive takeaway from this comparison is that the bodyshell of the Honda Amaze in both cases were rated stable and capable of withstanding further loading.

Price & Rivals

The Honda Amaze is priced from Rs 7.20 lakh to Rs 9.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and Tata Tigor.

