Published On Apr 15, 2024

The pet friendly edition gets a few customisations inside and out to help you carry your furry friends in comfort

Honda sells the made-in-India Elevate as the new WR-V in Japan.

A carrier and a pet seat have been provided for the front and rear seats, respectively.

Features ‘Honda Dog’ sticker on the doors and a pet buggy to ferry your pet in.

The Japan-spec Elevate gets the same 1.5-litre powertrain as the India-spec model.

Comes with just the CVT automatic gearbox and has a reduced output.

Prices of the India-spec model range from Rs 11.69 lakh to Rs 16.51 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

The Honda Elevate was recently launched in its home country as the WR-V, and is exported to its home country from our shores. Honda Japan has now showcased a new pet-friendly special edition of the SUV at a recently held fair focussing on both humans and pets.

More Details About The Pet-friendly Edition

Honda Access, the carmaker’s official accessories arm in Japan, revealed a few accessory items on the Elevate under the ‘Honda Dog’ brand particularly developed for our furry friends. To start with, the front passenger seat comes with a carrier to accommodate two small dogs and a grey pet door cover.

At the back, there is a pet seat circle recommended for small- and medium-sized dogs, and it also comes with anchorages to attach their leashes. The pet seats alone cost over Rs 10,000 each (as converted from Japanese yen). It is even provided with a pet buggy to help you carry your pet in, housed easily in the Honda SUV’s boot that has a segment best capacity of 458 litres.

Honda has also made a few changes to the SUV’s exterior and interior, which includes a slatted black grille and ‘Honda Dog’ sticker on the doors, and optional dog paw-themed aluminium wheel caps and dog-themed key covers. These cosmetic accessories could cost a total of around Rs 20,000.

Japan-spec Honda Elevate (WR-V): Summary

The Japan-spec Honda Elevate gets the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the model sold here but with slightly reduced outputs as mentioned below:

Specification India-spec Elevate Japan-spec Elevate (WR-V) Power 121 PS 118 PS Torque 145 Nm 142 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT CVT

It also misses out on the 6-speed manual gearbox option altogether that is available with the India-spec SUV.

In terms of features, it is almost as well equipped as the India-spec model but misses out on the bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen (gets a 9-inch unit instead), a sunroof, and wireless phone charging. That said, there are no differences when the safety kit of the two models are considered and both get six airbags, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and traction control.

Price Range And Competition

The Honda Elevate is priced between Rs 11.69 lakh and Rs 16.51 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It takes on the likes of the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Skoda Kushaq.

