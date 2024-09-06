Modified On Sep 06, 2024 11:13 AM By Yashika for Maruti Baleno

There’s an additional exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 on the Grand Vitara’s hybrid variants which is only applicable on old diesel models, regardless of the car brand

Maximum discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh are available on the Maruti Jimny via Maruti’s financing option.

The Grand Vitara and Baleno are carrying benefits of up to Rs 93,100 and up to Rs 52,100, respectively.

Maruti is offering the Fronx with savings of up to Rs 35,000.

The Ignis gets total offers of up to Rs 52,100.

All offers are valid till the end of September 2024.

As the festive season approaches, Maruti has come up with various cash discounts and bonuses on all models in its Nexa lineup, including the premium Invicto MPV this time. If you are planning to take a Nexa car home, you can choose from 8 models, including the Jimny SUV and the Baleno hatchback.

Before you make your decision let's roll down to the model-wise offers.

Disclaimer: Customers can either opt for an exchange bonus or the scrappage discount but not both. Also, you can either opt for the corporate discount or the rural discount.

Jimny

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 1 lakh Additional Discount Rs 1.5 lakh (using MSSF) Total Benefits Up to Rs 2.5 lakh

You can get a cash discount of up to Rs 1 lakh on all variants of the Maruti Jimny without availing Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance (MSSF).

If you choose MSSF to finance the SUV, you can get a total discount of Rs 1.95 lakh on the Zeta variant and up to Rs 2.5 lakh on the Alpha variant.

Maruti is not offering the Jimny with any exchange bonus, corporate discount, scrappage bonus, or rural discount.

The Jimny is priced from Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 14.95 lakh.

Grand Vitara

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 50,000 Rural Discount Rs 3,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 93,100

The above-mentioned benefits are valid on the strong-hybrid variants of the Maruti Grand Vitara, and also get a free 5-year warranty. There’s also an optional scrappage bonus of Rs 55,000 instead of the exchange bonus mentioned above.

Maruti offers the regular petrol variants of the SUV with a Rs 20,000 cash discount, Rs 30,000 exchange bonus (or the option of a Rs 35,000 scrappage bonus), and a Rs 3,100 corporate discount.

A cash discount of Rs 10,000 is available on the CNG variants of the SUV, which can be clubbed with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 or Rs 25,000 scrappage bonus, but not both. Here, the corporate discount has been omitted in favour of a rural discount of Rs 3,100.

There’s an additional exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, which is only applicable on old diesel models regardless of their brand, but only if exchanged for the hybrid variant of the SUV.

The Grand Vitara retails between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 20.09 lakh.

Baleno

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Rural Discount Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 52,100

The benefits mentioned above are available on the hatchback’s AMT variants.

Customers willing to buy the hatchback with a manual transmission, are entitled to a reduced cash discount of Rs 30,000, while other offers remain unchanged. Maruti is offering the CNG variants with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, while the other benefits remain unaffected.

You can also avail of a scrappage bonus of Rs 20,000 that can be opted for instead of the exchange bonus irrespective of the variant chosen.

The Maruti Baleno is priced between Rs 6.66 lakh and Rs 9.83 lakh.

Ignis

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Rural Discount Rs 3,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 53,100

The discounts in the table apply to the base-spec Sigma of the Maruti Ignis.

Customers choosing other MT variants (except Sigma) can get a cash discount of Rs 25,000 while other benefits remain the same.

Cash discount for AMT variants of the Ignis stands at Rs 30,000, while other offers remain unaffected.

Customers can either opt for the exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 or a scrappage bonus of Rs 20,000 irrespective of the variant chosen, but these can’t be combined.

There’s a rural discount and corporate discount of Rs 3,100 each, but only one of the two can be availed.

Prices for the Ignis range from Rs 5.84 lakh and Rs 8.06 lakh.

Ciaz

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000

These benefits are available on all the variants of the Maruti Ciaz.

You can either choose the above-mentioned exchange bonus or opt for a scrappage bonus of Rs 30,000.

No rural discount is being offered on this sedan.

It is priced between Rs 9.40 lakh and Rs 12.29 lakh.

Fronx

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000

The automaker is offering the turbo variants of the Maruti Fronx with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 in addition to the Velocity Edition accessory kit worth Rs 43,000.

For customers choosing the base-spec Sigma variant, the cash discount drops to Rs 22,500 along with the Velocity Edition accessory kit worth Rs 3,060.

You can also opt for a scrappage bonus of Rs 15,000 that can be chosen instead of the exchange bonus.

For buyers looking to pick its standard petrol variants (mid-spec Delta and Delta Plus), the cash discount is further reduced to Rs 15,000, while the petrol AMT variants come with a Rs 20,000 cash discount. The other offers remain unchanged.

The CNG variants come with only the exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 or the scrappage bonus of Rs 15,000.

It is priced from Rs 7.51 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh.

XL6

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 30,000

The Maruti XL6 is being offered only with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 across all its variants.

There’s also a choice of a scrappage bonus of Rs 25,000 instead of the exchange bonus as mentioned above in the table with the petrol variants.

That said, if you pick the CNG variant, the exchange bonus and the optional scrappage bonus are reduced by Rs 10,000 each.

Maruti has priced the XL6 from Rs 11.61 lakh to Rs 14.77 lakh.

Invicto

Offers Amount Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Total Benefits Rs 25,000

The Maruti Invicto is only being offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 on the exchange of old Ertiga and XL6.

It is priced from Rs 25.21 lakh to Rs 28.92 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Note: These offers may differ based on your location and the variant chosen. To get more information, we recommend you contact your nearest Maruti Nexa dealership.

