Published On Jul 07, 2024 10:01 AM By Yashika for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai is offering a corporate bonus on the Grand i10 Nios and the Aura only

Maximum discounts of Rs 2 lakh are being offered with the MY23 Hyundai Tucson and the Hyundai Kona Electric.

The Alcazar is available with total savings of up to Rs 85,000.

The Hyundai Venue can be had with benefits of up to Rs 55,000.

All offers are valid till the end of July 2024.

Hyundai has introduced its set of offers for the month of July, including cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. The benefits are valid on almost all Hyundai models, except for the Hyundai i20 N Line, Creta, and Ioniq 5. Let’s have a look at model-wise offer details.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Bonus Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 48,000

The above mentioned cash discount is available only on the CNG variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

The manual and AMT variants get a lower cash discount of Rs 25,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively.

Hyundai is offering the same exchange bonus and corporate discounts on all the variants.

It is priced between Rs 5.92 lakh and Rs 8.56 lakh.

Hyundai i20

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 45,000

The manual variants of the Hyundai i20 come with a higher cash discount while the CVT (automatic) variants get a cash discount of Rs 20,000.

Hyundai is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, applicable to all the variants.

Unfortunately, there’s no corporate discount on offer with Hyundai’s premium hatchback.

The Hyundai i20 is priced from Rs 7.04 lakh to Rs 11.21 lakh.

Hyundai Aura

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Bonus Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 43,000

The total benefits mentioned in the table are applicable to the CNG variants of the Hyundai Aura.

The cash discount for all petrol variants, both manual and AMT automatic, is reduced to Rs 10,000. However, exchange bonus and corporate discounts are the same for all variants.

Hyundai retails the Aura sub-4m sedan in the price range of Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.05 lakh.

Hyundai Exter

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000

All variants of the Hyundai Exter, save for the lower-spec EX and EX (O), come with a cash discount of Rs 10,000.

That said, the micro SUV misses out on an exchange and corporate bonus altogether.

The Hyundai Exter is priced between Rs 6.13 lakh and Rs 10.28 lakh.

Hyundai Venue

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 45,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 55,000

Offers stated above are only applicable with the turbo-petrol manual variants of the Hyundai Venue.

The cash benefit for the turbo-petrol DCT (automatic) variants and 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with manual gearbox comes down to Rs 40,000 and Rs 35,000, respectively. The exchange bonus remains the same for all the variants. However, Hyundai doesn’t offer any corporate bonus with the Venue.

No benefits are being offered with the diesel variants of the Venue sub-4m SUV.

Hyundai has priced the Venue from Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.48 lakh.

Hyundai Venue N Line

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Rs 50,000

All variants of the Hyundai Venue N Line get the same total benefits as mentioned above.

These include a cash discount of Rs 40,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

There is no corporate discount on offer.

The sportier-looking Venue is priced from Rs 12.08 lakh to Rs 13.90 lakh.

Hyundai Verna

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Rs 35,000

All variants of the Hyundai Verna are carrying total discounts of up to Rs 35,000.

The offer includes a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

However, Hyundai is not offering any corporate discounts with the compact sedan.

Prices of the Verna start at Rs 11 lakh and go up to Rs 17.42 lakh.

Hyundai Alcazar

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 55,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 30,000 Total Benefits Rs 85,000

All the variants of the Hyundai Alcazar get the same cash discount and exchange bonus.

The 3-row Hyundai SUV costs between Rs 16.78 lakh and Rs 21.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

It’s slated to be launched in a facelifted avatar soon, and one of its test mules was spied on test recently showing a new colour option.

Hyundai Tucson

Offer Amount MY23 Tucson MY24 Tucson Cash Discount Up to Rs 2 lakh Up to Rs 50,000

The MY23 Hyundai Tucson’s diesel variants get the highest discounts this July, with total savings of up to Rs 2 lakh.It’s petrol variant gets the maximum discount of Rs 50,000. Hyundai is offering MY24 diesel models with a cash discount of Rs 50,000, while the petrol variant is available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000.

The petrol variants of the 2023 model and 2024 are offered with a cash discount of Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively.

Prices of the Hyundai Tucson range from Rs 29.02 lakh to Rs 35.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Kona Electric

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 2 lakh Total Benefits Rs 2 lakh

As seen in the MY23 Tucson, the Hyundai Kona Electric also offers the cash discount of Rs 2 lakh on all the variants.

Following its recent discontinuation, Hyundai is offering these benefits on the Kona Electric’s pending stock.

It is priced between Rs 23.84 lakh and Rs 24.03 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom

Note: These offers may differ based on your location and the variant chosen. To get more information, we recommend you contact your nearest Hyundai dealership.

