English | हिंदी

Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 59,000 On Maruti Arena Models For Diwali 2023

Published On Nov 06, 2023 02:53 PM By Rohit for Maruti Alto 800

  • 7613 Views
  • Write a comment

All offers mentioned below are valid only till November 12, after which they are likely to be revised

Maruti Arena Diwali discounts

  • The Maruti Celerio is being offered with the maximum discounts of up to Rs 59,000.

  • Maruti is providing the S-Presso with savings of up to Rs 54,000.

  • The exchange bonus on the Wagon R and Swift reduces by Rs 5,000 if your current car is older than 7 years.

  • The Alto 800 and Dzire only get an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively.

Diwali is right around the corner and being the big auspicious occasion that it is, many people are sure to buy new products including cars, while saving some extra money as part of heavy discounts. Maruti has rolled out its Diwali-exclusive offers on some Arena cars which are valid only till November 12, 2023. So let’s check them out:

Alto 800

Maruti Alto 800

Offer

Amount

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 15,000

  • Only the remaining stocks of the now-discontinued Maruti Alto 800 are being offered with the above-mentioned exchange bonus.

  • All petrol (except base-spec Std) and CNG variants of the entry-level hatchback get these benefits.

  • Maruti retailed it between Rs 3.54 lakh and Rs 5.13 lakh before pulling the plug on the Alto 800.

Alto K10

Maruti Alto K10

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 30,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 49,000

  • The carmaker is offering these discounts on both manual and automatic variants of the Maruti Alto K10.

  • Its CNG variants get a cash discount of Rs 20,000 only, while there’s no corporate discount available.

  • The Alto K10 is priced from Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.96 lakh.

S-Presso

Maruti S-Presso

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 30,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 20,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 54,000

  • All variants (except the CNG) of the Maruti S-Presso come with these aforementioned savings.

  • The CNG variants get the same cash discount and exchange bonus but they don’t get the corporate discount.

  • Maruti retails the hatchback between Rs 4.26 lakh and Rs 6.12 lakh.

Also Check Out: Pay Your Pending Challans

Eeco

Maruti Eeco

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 29,000

  • These savings are being offered on all trims of the Maruti Eeco, except for the CNG variants.

  • The CNG variant is being provided with the same exchange bonus but the cash discount reduces by Rs 5,000, and there’s no corporate discount.

  • Maruti’s basic people-mover is priced from Rs 5.27 lakh to Rs 6.53 lakh.

Celerio

Maruti Celerio

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 35,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 20,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 59,000

  • The above-mentioned benefits are applicable only to the mid-spec VXi, ZXi and the top-spec ZXi+ trims (with the manual transmission) of the Maruti Celerio.

  • Its lower-spec LXi trim and all AMT variants are carrying a cash discount of Rs 30,000, while other offers remain the same.

  • Maruti is providing the Celerio CNG with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, but there’s no corporate discount on offer.

  • The compact hatchback’s prices range between Rs 5.37 lakh and Rs 7.14 lakh.

Also Read: 8 Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh With 6 Airbags As Standard

Wagon R

Maruti Wagon R

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 25,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 20,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 49,000

  • The Maruti Wagon R is available with these offers across its variant lineup save for the CNG trims.

  • Maruti is offering the compact hatchback’s CNG variants with the same benefits but without the corporate discount.

  • The exchange bonus is only applicable if the car traded in is less than 7 years old. If older, that benefit reduces to Rs 15,000.

  • Maruti has priced the Wagon R between Rs 5.54 lakh and Rs 7.42 lakh.

Swift

Maruti Swift

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 25,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 20,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 49,000

  • All variants (apart from CNG) of the Maruti Swift get the aforementioned discounts.

  • The hatchback’s CNG variants come with the cash discount only.

  • Also, a reduced exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 is being offered if you’re trading a model older than 7 years for the new Swift, else you’re eligible for the Rs 20,000 exchange bonus.

  • For the Swift special edition, customers will have to shell out Rs 8,400 extra. It still gets the exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000 and the corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

  • Maruti’s midsize hatchback is priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.03 lakh.

Also See: 2024 Maruti Swift Spied Testing In India, New Design Details Revealed

Dzire

Maruti Dzire

Offer

Amount

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 10,000

  • The Maruti Dzire is carrying savings of up to Rs 10,000 across its lineup.

  • Maruti is not providing any benefits on the sub-4m sedan’s CNG variants.

  • It sells the Dzire between Rs 6.51 lakh and Rs 9.39 lakh.

Note: Discounts may vary depending on the state and city. Also, do note that no Maruti Arena car is available without any waiting this November. So we request you to contact your nearest Maruti Arena dealership for more details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Alto on road price

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Alto 800

Read Full News
  • Maruti Alto K10
  • Maruti S-Presso
  • Maruti Eeco
  • Maruti Celerio
  • Maruti Wagon R
  • Maruti Swift
  • Maruti Dzire
  • Maruti Alto
Big Saving !!
Save upto 35% ! Find best deals on Used Maruti Cars
View Used Maruti Alto 800 In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Hatchback

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 59,000 On Maruti Arena Models For Diwali 2023
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience