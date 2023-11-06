Published On Nov 06, 2023 02:53 PM By Rohit for Maruti Alto 800

All offers mentioned below are valid only till November 12, after which they are likely to be revised

The Maruti Celerio is being offered with the maximum discounts of up to Rs 59,000.

Maruti is providing the S-Presso with savings of up to Rs 54,000.

The exchange bonus on the Wagon R and Swift reduces by Rs 5,000 if your current car is older than 7 years.

The Alto 800 and Dzire only get an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively.

Diwali is right around the corner and being the big auspicious occasion that it is, many people are sure to buy new products including cars, while saving some extra money as part of heavy discounts. Maruti has rolled out its Diwali-exclusive offers on some Arena cars which are valid only till November 12, 2023. So let’s check them out:

Alto 800

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 15,000

Only the remaining stocks of the now-discontinued Maruti Alto 800 are being offered with the above-mentioned exchange bonus.

All petrol (except base-spec Std) and CNG variants of the entry-level hatchback get these benefits.

Maruti retailed it between Rs 3.54 lakh and Rs 5.13 lakh before pulling the plug on the Alto 800.

Alto K10

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 49,000

The carmaker is offering these discounts on both manual and automatic variants of the Maruti Alto K10.

Its CNG variants get a cash discount of Rs 20,000 only, while there’s no corporate discount available.

The Alto K10 is priced from Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.96 lakh.

S-Presso

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 54,000

All variants (except the CNG) of the Maruti S-Presso come with these aforementioned savings.

The CNG variants get the same cash discount and exchange bonus but they don’t get the corporate discount.

Maruti retails the hatchback between Rs 4.26 lakh and Rs 6.12 lakh.

Also Check Out: Pay Your Pending Challans

Eeco

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 29,000

These savings are being offered on all trims of the Maruti Eeco, except for the CNG variants.

The CNG variant is being provided with the same exchange bonus but the cash discount reduces by Rs 5,000, and there’s no corporate discount.

Maruti’s basic people-mover is priced from Rs 5.27 lakh to Rs 6.53 lakh.

Celerio

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 59,000

The above-mentioned benefits are applicable only to the mid-spec VXi, ZXi and the top-spec ZXi+ trims (with the manual transmission) of the Maruti Celerio.

Its lower-spec LXi trim and all AMT variants are carrying a cash discount of Rs 30,000, while other offers remain the same.

Maruti is providing the Celerio CNG with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, but there’s no corporate discount on offer.

The compact hatchback’s prices range between Rs 5.37 lakh and Rs 7.14 lakh.

Also Read: 8 Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh With 6 Airbags As Standard

Wagon R

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 49,000

The Maruti Wagon R is available with these offers across its variant lineup save for the CNG trims.

Maruti is offering the compact hatchback’s CNG variants with the same benefits but without the corporate discount.

The exchange bonus is only applicable if the car traded in is less than 7 years old. If older, that benefit reduces to Rs 15,000.

Maruti has priced the Wagon R between Rs 5.54 lakh and Rs 7.42 lakh.

Swift

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 49,000

All variants (apart from CNG) of the Maruti Swift get the aforementioned discounts.

The hatchback’s CNG variants come with the cash discount only.

Also, a reduced exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 is being offered if you’re trading a model older than 7 years for the new Swift, else you’re eligible for the Rs 20,000 exchange bonus.

For the Swift special edition, customers will have to shell out Rs 8,400 extra. It still gets the exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000 and the corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

Maruti’s midsize hatchback is priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.03 lakh.

Also See: 2024 Maruti Swift Spied Testing In India, New Design Details Revealed

Dzire

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 10,000

The Maruti Dzire is carrying savings of up to Rs 10,000 across its lineup.

Maruti is not providing any benefits on the sub-4m sedan’s CNG variants.

It sells the Dzire between Rs 6.51 lakh and Rs 9.39 lakh.

Note: Discounts may vary depending on the state and city. Also, do note that no Maruti Arena car is available without any waiting this November. So we request you to contact your nearest Maruti Arena dealership for more details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Alto on road price