2024 Maruti Swift Spied Testing In India, New Design Details Revealed

Modified On Nov 06, 2023 12:54 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Swift

The fourth-generation Maruti Swift was previewed in concept form featuring comprehensive design changes

The new Maruti Swift will get a new rounded grille design.

To feature an all-LED headlight setup, including LED fog lamps.

The test mule of the hatchback is also seen with blind-spot detection feature.

Will likely feature similar interiors as the Maruti Baleno and Fronx.

It could debut an updated version of the same 1.2-litre petrol engine in India.

Expected to be launched in early 2024.

Just a few days after its concept debut at the Japan Mobility Show 2023, the test mule of the fourth-generation Maruti Swift has been spotted in India under heavy camouflage. The new spy shots of the India-spec 2024 Swift reveal new design elements, closely resembling the production-ready concept showcased in Japan. Let's take a closer look at these spy shots.

New Grille & Lighting Setup

The new-gen Maruti Swift sports a rounded grille along with an updated all LED headlight setup, including LED fog lights. While the front bumper remains under wraps, it seems to have undergone some design tweaks as well.

When it comes to the profile, it closely resembles the current-generation Swift, but the spy shots reveal a new set of blacked-out alloy wheels. One noticeable change is the rear door handle placement, which has been brought back on the rear door itself, in contrast to the existing Swift where it is positioned on the C-pillar. At the rear, the new Swift boasts redesigned LED taillamps, along with updated tailgate and rear bumper.

Seen With Blind Spot Detection

While none of the Maruti cars in India currently offer the blind spot detection feature, it appears that the fourth-generation India-spec Maruti Swift might become the first to incorporate it. In the spy shot above, you can clearly see the ORVMs equipped with a blind spot detection.

Expected Changes Inside

While the interior of the production-spec 2024 Maruti Swift has not been spied in detail, it is likely to get a dashboard layout similar to the one seen in the Japan-spec Swift concept. The spy shots also provide a sneak peek at the infotainment screen, which bears a resemblance to those 9-inch units found on other Maruti models.

In terms of features, the fourth-generation Maruti Swift is expected to get push button start/stop, wireless charging, cruise control and automatic climate control. The safety kit could include up to 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist and rear parking camera.

What About Powertrain?

The India-spec 2024 Maruti Swift will most likely debut the updated version of the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine showcased at the Japan mobility show which is expected to offer a bit more torque. The current Swift’s 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol unit (90PS/113Nm) gets a choice between a 5-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed AMT.

Expected Launch & Rivals

In India, the fourth-generation Maruti Swift is expected to go on sale with a starting price of Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to rival the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios while being a sporty alternative to the likes of the Maruti Wagon R and Maruti Ignis.

