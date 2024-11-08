Get Benefits Of Up To Rs 2 lakh On Some Hyundai Cars This November

Published On Nov 08, 2024 08:01 AM By Yashika for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The carmaker is offering a lifestyle accessory kit worth Rs 15,629 on Venue and Rs 12,972 on Exter in addition to the existing discounts

Maximum discounts of up to Rs 58,000 are applicable to the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Hyundai is offering savings of up to Rs 43,000 on the Aura.

The pre-facelift Alcazar and Tucson can be had with the same benefits of up to Rs 85,000.

All offers are valid till the end of November 2024.

With the start of each month, carmakers begin rolling out various offers and discounts on their model lineup, and this month is no different. After Maruti and Honda, Hyundai has released its lists of offers, including cash discount, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts. The Korean automaker has also extended discounts on the Exter, Venue, Aura and Ioniq 5 for the month of November 2024.

Please note that customers can get extra Rs 5,000 as a scrappage bonus with exchange benefit on submission of certificate of deposit (COD).

Let’s have a look at model wise offer details:

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Bonus Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 58,000

The discounts mentioned above are offered on all the regular petrol-manual variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

The base-spec Era and AMT variants of the hatchback get a lower cash discount of Rs 30,000 each.

All the CNG variants get the lowest cash discount among other variants of Rs 25,000.

Exchange bonuses and corporate discounts remain the same for all variants of the hatchback.

The Grand i10 Nios is priced between Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 8.56 lakh.

Hyundai i20

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 45,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 55,000

These offers are only available on all the manual variants of the Hyundai i20. That said, the CVT variants of the hatchback receive a reduced cash discount of Rs 30,000.

The premium hatchback is not being offered with any corporate benefits but the exchange bonus remains the same for all the variants.

The Hyundai i20 is priced between Rs 7.04 lakh and Rs 11.21 lakh.

Hyundai i20 N Line

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Rs 40,000

​​These offers are available on all the trims of the Hyundai i20 N Line.

The sportier version of the i20 only gets exchange benefits of Rs 10,000, valid across all the variants.

The i20 N Line has a price range between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 12.52 lakh.

Hyundai Aura

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Bonus Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 43,000

These discounts are for the CNG variants (except E CNG variant) of the Hyundai Aura, the rest of the variants get a lower cash discount of Rs 20,000.

Exchange bonus and corporate bonus remains the same across all the variants.

Prices for the Hyundai Aura range from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.05 lakh.

Hyundai Exter

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000

The Hyundai Exter is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 30,000 on all petrol variants, except the lower-spec EX and EX (O) variants, which do not get any cash discount.

Customers opting for the CNG variants will get a reduced cash discount of Rs 20,000.

That said, the Korean carmaker is not offering an exchange and corporate bonus on its micro SUV.

However, Hyundai is offering a lifestyle accessory kit worth Rs 12,972, which includes a bumper corner protector, front skid plate, twin hood scoop with this micro SUV.

The Hyundai Exter is priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 10.43 lakh.

Hyundai Venue

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 45,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 60,000

The benefits mentioned above are only applicable to the turbo-petrol manual and the DCT variants of the Hyundai Venue.

The cash benefits for the S and S(O) MT variant with the 1.2-litre petrol-MT combo are reduced to Rs 40,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively. However, the exchange bonus remains the same across all the variants.

Other mid-spec S+ and S(O)+ MT variants receive a reduced cash discount of Rs 25,000.

There’s no corporate bonus being offered with the sub-4m SUV.

The Venue is also available with a lifestyle accessory kit worth Rs 15,629 including 3D boot mat, premium dual layer mat, and fender garnish.

Hyundai has priced the SUV from Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.53 lakh.

Hyundai Venue N Line

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 45,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Rs 60,000

All variants of the Hyundai Venue N Line get the same benefits mentioned above.

However, the Venue’s sportier version is not offered with any corporate discount.

It is priced from Rs 12.08 lakh to Rs 13.90 lakh.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 2,00,000

The Korean carmaker has provided benefits on the Ioniq 5 for the first time.

The above benefits are applicable with the variants having the dark Pebble Gray interior colour theme of the electric SUV.

It is priced at Rs 46.05 lakh.

Hyundai Verna

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Bonus Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Rs 70,000

Hyundai is offering the above-mentioned savings on all variants of the Verna.

The compact sedan is priced from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 17.48 lakh.

Pre-facelift Hyundai Alcazar

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 55,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 30,000 Total Benefits Rs 85,000

All the variants of the old Alcazar get the same benefits as above.

The automaker doesn’t give any corporate bonus with the Hyundai SUV.

The Alcazar ranges between Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 21.55 lakh.

Hyundai Tucson

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 60,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 85,000

The Hyundai Tucson’s diesel variants (both MY23 and MY24) get the above discounts, while all the petrol variants receive a lower cash discount of Rs 25,000.

The exchange bonus remains the same.

The Hyundai Tucson is priced from Rs 29.02 lakh to Rs 35.94 lakh.

Hyundai Kona Electric

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 2 lakh

All the variants of the Hyundai Kona Electric are being offered with a cash discount of Rs 2 lakh.

However, the carmaker is offering these benefits on the now discontinued Kona Electric’s pending inventory.

Its last recorded price was between Rs 23.84 lakh and Rs 24.03 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom

Note: These offers may differ based on your location and the variant chosen. To get more information, we recommend you contact your nearest Hyundai dealership.

