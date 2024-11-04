All
Hyundai Verna Prices Hiked, Now Gets A Rear Spoiler & A New Exterior Shade

Modified On Nov 04, 2024 06:17 PM By Dipan for Hyundai Verna

Only the base-spec EX variant of the Hyundai Verna is not affected by the price hike

Hyundai Verna prices hiked by Rs 6,000

One of the most popular compact sedans in India, the Hyundai Verna, has just received a price hike. Along with the increase in its prices, it also got a new Amazon Grey exterior colour and a rear spoiler has been added to make its design look even sportier. Let us take a look at the new prices of the Hyundai Verna, starting first with the variants available with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine:

Variant

New Price

Old Price

Difference

EX MT

Rs 11 lakh

Rs 11 lakh

No difference

S MT

Rs 12.05 lakh

Rs 11.99 lakh

Rs 6,000

SX MT

Rs 13.08 lakh

Rs 13.02 lakh

Rs 6,000

SX CVT

Rs 14.33 lakh

Rs 14.27 lakh

Rs 6,000

SX(O) MT

Rs 14.76 lakh

Rs 14.70 lakh

Rs 6,000

SX(O) CVT

Rs 16.29 lakh

Rs 16.23 lakh

Rs 6,000

Apart from the base-spec EX variant, which has been unaffected by this price hike, all other variants have witnessed a hike of Rs 6,000. Now let us talk about the price hike for the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol variants:

Variant

New Price

Old Price

Difference

SX Turbo MT

Rs 14.93 lakh

Rs 14.87 lakh

Rs 6,000

SX Turbo MT Dual Tone

Rs 14.93 lakh

Rs 14.87 lakh

Rs 6,000

SX Turbo DCT

Rs 16.18 lakh

Rs 16.12 lakh

Rs 6,000

SX Turbo DCT Dual Tone

Rs 16.18 lakh

Rs 16.12 lakh

Rs 6,000

SX(O) Turbo MT

Rs 16.09 lakh

Rs 16.03 lakh

Rs 6,000

SX(O) Turbo Dual Tone

Rs 16.09 lakh

Rs 16.03 lakh

Rs 6,000

SX(O) Turbo DCT

Rs 17.48 lakh

Rs 17.42 lakh

Rs 6,000

SX(O) Turbo DCT Dual Tone

Rs 17.48 lakh

Rs 17.42 lakh

Rs 6,000

These variants have also seen a similar increase in their prices. No other update except for the new exterior colour theme and a rear spoiler has been given to the Hyundai Verna.

Hyundai Verna: An Overview

2024 Hyundai Verna

Currently in its fifth generation avatar, the Hyundai Verna is offered with an all-LED lighting setup, 16-inch alloy wheels and a new tailgate-mounted spoiler. It is available in eight colour themes including the new single-tone Amazon Grey colour.

Hyundai Verna interior

In terms of features, it has a dual-integrated screen setup (including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display). It also gets an 8-speaker Bose sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, a single-pane sunroof, an air purifier and ventilated and heated front seats.

Safety-wise, it has scored a five-star crash safety rating from Global NCAP and comes with features such as 6 airbags (as standard), front and rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also has advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features such as forward-collision warning and blind-spot alert.

The Hyundai Verna gets two engine options including a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160 PS/253 Nm) and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit (115 PS/144 Nm). The turbo-petrol engine is mated with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT, while the naturally aspirated engine is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Hyundai Verna: Rivals

Hyundai Verna

The Hyundai Verna rivals the Honda City, Maruti Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia.

