Hyundai Verna Prices Hiked, Now Gets A Rear Spoiler & A New Exterior Shade
Modified On Nov 04, 2024 06:17 PM By Dipan for Hyundai Verna
Only the base-spec EX variant of the Hyundai Verna is not affected by the price hike
One of the most popular compact sedans in India, the Hyundai Verna, has just received a price hike. Along with the increase in its prices, it also got a new Amazon Grey exterior colour and a rear spoiler has been added to make its design look even sportier. Let us take a look at the new prices of the Hyundai Verna, starting first with the variants available with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine:
|
Variant
|
New Price
|
Old Price
|
Difference
|
EX MT
|
Rs 11 lakh
|
Rs 11 lakh
|
No difference
|
S MT
|
Rs 12.05 lakh
|
Rs 11.99 lakh
|
Rs 6,000
|
SX MT
|
Rs 13.08 lakh
|
Rs 13.02 lakh
|
Rs 6,000
|
SX CVT
|
Rs 14.33 lakh
|
Rs 14.27 lakh
|
Rs 6,000
|
SX(O) MT
|
Rs 14.76 lakh
|
Rs 14.70 lakh
|
Rs 6,000
|
SX(O) CVT
|
Rs 16.29 lakh
|
Rs 16.23 lakh
|
Rs 6,000
Apart from the base-spec EX variant, which has been unaffected by this price hike, all other variants have witnessed a hike of Rs 6,000. Now let us talk about the price hike for the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol variants:
|
Variant
|
New Price
|
Old Price
|
Difference
|
SX Turbo MT
|
Rs 14.93 lakh
|
Rs 14.87 lakh
|
Rs 6,000
|
SX Turbo MT Dual Tone
|
Rs 14.93 lakh
|
Rs 14.87 lakh
|
Rs 6,000
|
SX Turbo DCT
|
Rs 16.18 lakh
|
Rs 16.12 lakh
|
Rs 6,000
|
SX Turbo DCT Dual Tone
|
Rs 16.18 lakh
|
Rs 16.12 lakh
|
Rs 6,000
|
SX(O) Turbo MT
|
Rs 16.09 lakh
|
Rs 16.03 lakh
|
Rs 6,000
|
SX(O) Turbo Dual Tone
|
Rs 16.09 lakh
|
Rs 16.03 lakh
|
Rs 6,000
|
SX(O) Turbo DCT
|
Rs 17.48 lakh
|
Rs 17.42 lakh
|
Rs 6,000
|
SX(O) Turbo DCT Dual Tone
|
Rs 17.48 lakh
|
Rs 17.42 lakh
|
Rs 6,000
These variants have also seen a similar increase in their prices. No other update except for the new exterior colour theme and a rear spoiler has been given to the Hyundai Verna.
Hyundai Verna: An Overview
Currently in its fifth generation avatar, the Hyundai Verna is offered with an all-LED lighting setup, 16-inch alloy wheels and a new tailgate-mounted spoiler. It is available in eight colour themes including the new single-tone Amazon Grey colour.
In terms of features, it has a dual-integrated screen setup (including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display). It also gets an 8-speaker Bose sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, a single-pane sunroof, an air purifier and ventilated and heated front seats.
Safety-wise, it has scored a five-star crash safety rating from Global NCAP and comes with features such as 6 airbags (as standard), front and rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also has advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features such as forward-collision warning and blind-spot alert.
The Hyundai Verna gets two engine options including a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160 PS/253 Nm) and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit (115 PS/144 Nm). The turbo-petrol engine is mated with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT, while the naturally aspirated engine is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.
Hyundai Verna: Rivals
The Hyundai Verna rivals the Honda City, Maruti Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia.
