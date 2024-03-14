Published On Mar 14, 2024 05:19 PM By Shreyash for Citroen C3

The French automaker currently has 58 outlets across the country, with four models on offer

The French automaker is looking to grow its India network by nearly 400 percent..

It will also add dealerships in rural areas, along with expansion plans in urban and semi-urban areas.

Under the Citroen brand, its parent company Stellantis has already invested Rs 2,000 crore for market growth.

Citroen currently offers four models in India - C3, eC3 EV, C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross.

The French automaker, Citroen, has launched a Network Expansion Program (NEP) in India, through which it aims to expand its footprint in the country by around 400 percent. Currently, Citroen has 58 outlets in India, and it aims to expand its sales and dealership network to 200 touchpoints, covering over 140 markets.

Citroen will not only focus on urban and semi-urban markets but it will also add new dealerships in rural areas. It's important to note that Stellantis, the parent company of Citroën, has already invested Rs 2,000 crore for market growth.

Currently, Citroen retails four models in India – C3, C3 Aircross, and C5 Aircross – including an EV, the eC3. In coming months, Citroen might also launch a crossover sedan which will be based on the C3, called C3X.

Here’s what carmaker has to say on its expansion plans:

CITROËN LAUNCHES NETWORK EXPANSION PROGRAM (NEP) TO REACH 200 TOUCHPOINTS BY YEAR-END

To expand network footprint by 400%

Announces expansion rollout in over 140 markets across India to bring Citroën brand experience closer to Indian consumers

Chennai, 14 March 2024: Citroën, the leading French automaker, is embarking on an ambitious journey with its Network Expansion Program (NEP) aiming to establish 200 sales and service touchpoints by the end of 2024. This transformative initiative underscores the brand's dedication to delivering an unmatched Citroën brand experience to a diverse and expanding customer base nationwide.

The addition of new dealerships, in markets across Urban, Semi-urban, and Rural markets will significantly increase Citroën’s footprints to over 200 from the existing 58 across India, registering 400% growth in the network. The meticulously designed expansion plan aims to create a robust presence near the customers and deliver an unparalleled Citroën brand experience with innovative smart retail formats tailored to different market categories.

Commenting on the network expansion, Shishir Mishra, Brand Director, Citroën India, remarked, “We are looking to aggressively make Citroën available to consumers and extend the potential of our products beyond Tier I/Tier II cities. Our focus extends to Tier III and even Tier IV markets, strategically chosen for their proximity to Tier I and Tier II cities and their potential for substantial growth. These markets boast burgeoning consumer bases eager for enhanced accessibility to quality products and services. By investing in these regions, we aim to not only capture emerging opportunities but also contribute to the socio-economic development of smaller urban centers, fostering prosperity and inclusivity across diverse geographical landscapes.”

Earlier this year, Stellantis reinforced its commitment to India with an additional INR 2,000 Crores investment under its Citroën brand, underscoring the company's dedication to Citroën's growth in India. As Citroën continues to expand and innovate, the brand remains steadfast in its vision of transforming and reaching customers, making its products and services accessible to everyone.

