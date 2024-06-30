10 Most Affordable Cars In India With 10-inch Touchscreen Or Larger
Modified On Jun 30, 2024 10:38 AM By Shreyash for Citroen C3
The list includes hatchbacks, subcompact and compact SUVs, and a couple of EVs as well
Touchscreens have become a necessity in today’s cars, serving not only as the entertainment interface but also displaying vital information such as maps, vehicle data, and temperature\controls. This feature integration significantly enhances convenience. For Indian buyers, the size of the touchscreen on the dashboard holds considerable importance and while aftermarket options are available, it looks best when it’s a factory-fitted design. If the size of the display is one of your main criteria in picking your new car, here are the top 10 most affordable options offering 10-inch or larger infotainment displays.
Citroen C3
|
Touchscreen Size
|
10.2-inch
|
Variant
|
Feel onwards
|
Price
|
Rs 7.27 lakh onwards
The most affordable in this list is the Citroen C3 hatchback, which comes equipped with a 10.2-inch touchscreen from its mid-spec Feel variant. The infotainment system on the C3 also supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.
Citroen C3 also comes with amenities like height-adjustable driver seat, a semi-digital instrument cluster, manual AC, and electrically adjustable ORVMs. Its safety kit includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear camera with parking sensors. The turbo variants of the C3 also get electronic stability programme (ESP), hill-hold assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The C3 is soon going to receive 6 airbags as standard from July 2024.
Citroen offers the C3 with two engine options:
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
82 PS
|
110 PS
|
Torque
|
115 Nm
|
190 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT
|
6-speed MT
Mahindra XUV 3XO
|
Touchscreen Size
|
10.25-inch
|
Variant
|
MX2 Pro Petrol onwards
|
Price
|
Rs 8.99 lakh onwards
The Mahindra XUV 3XO is the recently launched facelift of the XUV300. It gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment from its lower-spec MX2 Pro petrol and MX2 diesel engine variants. However, the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support are only offered with higher trims of the XUV 3XO.
The MX2 variant of the XUV 3XO is equipped with features like a 4-speaker sound system, steering mounted audio controls, manual AC, and all four power windows. The safety features include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and all-wheel-disc brakes.
The top-spec variants also get a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone AC, and a panoramic sunroof. The safety kit on the top-spec variant includes a 360-degree camera and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
The XUV 3XO comes with three engine options. Their specifications have been detailed below:
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.2-litre T-GDi (turbo-petrol)
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Power
|
112 PS
|
130 PS
|
117 PS
|
Torque
|
200 Nm
|
230 Nm
|
300 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT
Tata Altroz
|
Touchscreen Size
|
10.25-inch
|
Variant
|
XZ Lux onwards
|
Price
|
Rs 9 lakh onwards
The Tata Altroz recently received feature updates, which also includes a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Tata has further equipped its premium hatchback with features like a 7-inch digital driver’s display, ambient lighting, cruise control, and a single-pane sunroof. The Altroz now gets up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and rear parking sensors.
Tata offers the Altroz with both petrol and diesel engine options:
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Power
|
88 PS
|
90 PS
|
Torque
|
115 Nm
|
200 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT, 6-speed DCT
|
5-speed MT
If you’re looking for a more powerful version of the hatchback, you can also check out the Tata Altroz Racer which also gets the 10.25-inch touchscreen, among other premium features like ventilated front seats in its top variant. It uses a 120 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed manual transmission.
Hyundai i20
|
Touchscreen Size
|
10.25-inch
|
Variant
|
Asta (O)
|
Price
|
Rs 10 lakh onwards
Another premium hatchback in the list is the Hyundai i20, which only gets the 10.25-inch touchscreen with its top-spec Asta (O) variant. Features on board the i20 also include a semi-digital instrument cluster, cruise control, wireless phone charging, and a sunroof. In terms of safety, it gets six airbags (as standard), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist control, and vehicle stability management.
The regular i20 only gets a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine:
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol
|
Power
|
Up to 88 PS
|
Torque
|
115 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT, CVT
If you are looking for a turbo-petrol variant of the i20, you can check out i20 N Line that also gets a sportier looking blacked out cabin with red highlights.
Tata Nexon
|
Touchscreen Size
|
10.25-inch
|
Variant
|
Creative Plus onwards
|
Price
|
Rs 11.80 lakh onwards
You can avail the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system from the mid-spec Creative Plus variant of the Tata Nexon sub-4m SUV. However, the thin-bezel screen is only available with the top-spec Fearless variant. This Creative Plus variant still supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
In terms of features, this-spec variant of the Nexon also gets a 6-speaker sound system, automatic AC,and cruise control. Its safety kit includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and front and rear parking sensors. The top-spec variants of the Nexon also get ventilated front seats, and a 9-speaker JBL sound system.
Tata offers the Nexon with two engine options:
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Power
|
120 PS
|
115 PS
|
Torque
|
170 Nm
|
260 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT, 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT
Citroen eC3
|
Touchscreen Size
|
10.2-inch
|
Variant
|
Feel onwards
|
Price
|
Rs 12.76 lakh onwards
The Citroen eC3 is the all-electric version of the C3 hatchback. It gets the same 10.2-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support from its mid-spec Feel variant. Citroen’s all-electric hatchback also comes equipped with a manual AC, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. On the safety front, it gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.
he eC3 uses a 29.2 kWh battery pack. The electric motor specifications have been detailed below:
|
Battery Pack
|
29.2 kWh
|
Claimed Range (ARAI)
|
320 km
|
Power
|
57 PS
|
Torque
|
143 Nm
Tata Punch EV
|
Touchscreen Size
|
10.25-inch
|
Variant
|
Empowered onwards
|
Price
|
Rs 12.79 lakh onwards
For a small premium, your next option is also electric – the Tata Punch EV, which offers a 10.25-inch touchscreen system from its higher-spec Empowered variant only. This infotainment system not only supports wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, but it also gets Arcade.ev functionality in the top variant which allows you to stream videos through OTT apps and and you can also play games on the screen.
Tata also offers the Punch EV with features like 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, air purifier, and a single-pane sunroof. Passenger safety is taken care of by six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), and an electronic parking brake with auto hold. The top-spec trim also gets a 360-degree camera with blind view monitoring.
Tata offers the Punch EV with two battery pack options:
|
Battery Pack
|
25 kWh
|
35 kWh
|
Range (MIDC)
|
315 km
|
421 km
|
Power
|
82 PS
|
122 PS
|
Torque
|
114 Nm
|
190 Nm
Kia Sonet
|
Touchscreen Size
|
10.25-inch
|
Variant
|
HTX Plus onwards
|
Price
|
Rs 13.50 lakh onwards
The Kia Sonet also received a facelift earlier this year with which it got more features, including a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen system, available from its mid-spec HTX Plus variant. However, this system does not offer wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The HTX Plus variant of the Sonet also gets a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 7-speaker Bose sound system, air purifier, and ventilated front seats. On the safety front, it gets six airbags, rear parking camera, and electronic stability control (ESC). The top-spec variants of the Sonet also get level 1 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features like lane-keep assist, forward collision warning, and blind spot monitoring.
Kia offers the Sonet with three engine options:
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Power
|
83 PS
|
120 PS
|
116 PS
|
Torque
|
115 Nm
|
172 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT
|
6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, and 7-speed DCT
The HTX Plus and higher variants are only available with 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine variants.
Volkswagen Virtus
|
Touchscreen Size
|
1\0.1-inch
|
Variant
|
Highlighe onwards
|
Price
|
Rs 13.58 lakh onwards
The only compact sedan in the list is the Volkswagen Virtus which gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system right from the one-above-base Highline variant. This variant also gets features like an 8-speaker sound system, automatic AC, and push-button engine start/stop. Its safety features include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a rear parking camera.
The Virtus comes with two turbo-petrol engine options:
|
Engine
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
115 PS
|
150 PS
|
Torque
|
178 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
Volkswagen Taigun
|
Touchscreen Size
|
10.1-inch
|
Variant
|
Highline onwards
|
Price
|
Rs 13.88 lakh onwards
Another compact SUV in the list is the Volkswagen Taigun which also gets the same 10.1-inch touchscreen system right from its mid-spec Highline variant. This variant of the Taigun also gets amenities like automatic AC, and wireless phone charging. The safety features include six airbags, a rear parking camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.
The Taigun uses the same engine options as the Virtus:
|
Engine
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
115 PS
|
150 PS
|
Torque
|
178 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
Read More on : Citroen C3 on road price
0 out of 0 found this helpful