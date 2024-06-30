Modified On Jun 30, 2024 10:38 AM By Shreyash for Citroen C3

The list includes hatchbacks, subcompact and compact SUVs, and a couple of EVs as well

Touchscreens have become a necessity in today’s cars, serving not only as the entertainment interface but also displaying vital information such as maps, vehicle data, and temperature\controls. This feature integration significantly enhances convenience. For Indian buyers, the size of the touchscreen on the dashboard holds considerable importance and while aftermarket options are available, it looks best when it’s a factory-fitted design. If the size of the display is one of your main criteria in picking your new car, here are the top 10 most affordable options offering 10-inch or larger infotainment displays.

Citroen C3

Touchscreen Size 10.2-inch Variant Feel onwards Price Rs 7.27 lakh onwards

The most affordable in this list is the Citroen C3 hatchback, which comes equipped with a 10.2-inch touchscreen from its mid-spec Feel variant. The infotainment system on the C3 also supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Citroen C3 also comes with amenities like height-adjustable driver seat, a semi-digital instrument cluster, manual AC, and electrically adjustable ORVMs. Its safety kit includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear camera with parking sensors. The turbo variants of the C3 also get electronic stability programme (ESP), hill-hold assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The C3 is soon going to receive 6 airbags as standard from July 2024.

Citroen offers the C3 with two engine options:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Power 82 PS 110 PS Torque 115 Nm 190 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Touchscreen Size 10.25-inch Variant MX2 Pro Petrol onwards Price Rs 8.99 lakh onwards

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is the recently launched facelift of the XUV300. It gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment from its lower-spec MX2 Pro petrol and MX2 diesel engine variants. However, the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support are only offered with higher trims of the XUV 3XO.

The MX2 variant of the XUV 3XO is equipped with features like a 4-speaker sound system, steering mounted audio controls, manual AC, and all four power windows. The safety features include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and all-wheel-disc brakes.

The top-spec variants also get a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone AC, and a panoramic sunroof. The safety kit on the top-spec variant includes a 360-degree camera and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The XUV 3XO comes with three engine options. Their specifications have been detailed below:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre T-GDi (turbo-petrol) 1.5-litre diesel Power 112 PS 130 PS 117 PS Torque 200 Nm 230 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

Tata Altroz

Touchscreen Size 10.25-inch Variant XZ Lux onwards Price Rs 9 lakh onwards

The Tata Altroz recently received feature updates, which also includes a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Tata has further equipped its premium hatchback with features like a 7-inch digital driver’s display, ambient lighting, cruise control, and a single-pane sunroof. The Altroz now gets up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and rear parking sensors.

Tata offers the Altroz with both petrol and diesel engine options:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 88 PS 90 PS Torque 115 Nm 200 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed DCT 5-speed MT

If you’re looking for a more powerful version of the hatchback, you can also check out the Tata Altroz Racer which also gets the 10.25-inch touchscreen, among other premium features like ventilated front seats in its top variant. It uses a 120 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai i20

Touchscreen Size 10.25-inch Variant Asta (O) Price Rs 10 lakh onwards

Another premium hatchback in the list is the Hyundai i20, which only gets the 10.25-inch touchscreen with its top-spec Asta (O) variant. Features on board the i20 also include a semi-digital instrument cluster, cruise control, wireless phone charging, and a sunroof. In terms of safety, it gets six airbags (as standard), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist control, and vehicle stability management.

The regular i20 only gets a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power Up to 88 PS Torque 115 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, CVT

If you are looking for a turbo-petrol variant of the i20, you can check out i20 N Line that also gets a sportier looking blacked out cabin with red highlights.

Tata Nexon

Touchscreen Size 10.25-inch Variant Creative Plus onwards Price Rs 11.80 lakh onwards

You can avail the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system from the mid-spec Creative Plus variant of the Tata Nexon sub-4m SUV. However, the thin-bezel screen is only available with the top-spec Fearless variant. This Creative Plus variant still supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

In terms of features, this-spec variant of the Nexon also gets a 6-speaker sound system, automatic AC,and cruise control. Its safety kit includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and front and rear parking sensors. The top-spec variants of the Nexon also get ventilated front seats, and a 9-speaker JBL sound system.

Tata offers the Nexon with two engine options:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 120 PS 115 PS Torque 170 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

Citroen eC3

Touchscreen Size 10.2-inch Variant Feel onwards Price Rs 12.76 lakh onwards

The Citroen eC3 is the all-electric version of the C3 hatchback. It gets the same 10.2-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support from its mid-spec Feel variant. Citroen’s all-electric hatchback also comes equipped with a manual AC, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. On the safety front, it gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

he eC3 uses a 29.2 kWh battery pack. The electric motor specifications have been detailed below:

Battery Pack 29.2 kWh Claimed Range (ARAI) 320 km Power 57 PS Torque 143 Nm

Tata Punch EV

Touchscreen Size 10.25-inch Variant Empowered onwards Price Rs 12.79 lakh onwards

For a small premium, your next option is also electric – the Tata Punch EV, which offers a 10.25-inch touchscreen system from its higher-spec Empowered variant only. This infotainment system not only supports wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, but it also gets Arcade.ev functionality in the top variant which allows you to stream videos through OTT apps and and you can also play games on the screen.

Tata also offers the Punch EV with features like 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, air purifier, and a single-pane sunroof. Passenger safety is taken care of by six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), and an electronic parking brake with auto hold. The top-spec trim also gets a 360-degree camera with blind view monitoring.

Tata offers the Punch EV with two battery pack options:

Battery Pack 25 kWh 35 kWh Range (MIDC) 315 km 421 km Power 82 PS 122 PS Torque 114 Nm 190 Nm

Kia Sonet

Touchscreen Size 10.25-inch Variant HTX Plus onwards Price Rs 13.50 lakh onwards

The Kia Sonet also received a facelift earlier this year with which it got more features, including a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen system, available from its mid-spec HTX Plus variant. However, this system does not offer wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The HTX Plus variant of the Sonet also gets a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 7-speaker Bose sound system, air purifier, and ventilated front seats. On the safety front, it gets six airbags, rear parking camera, and electronic stability control (ESC). The top-spec variants of the Sonet also get level 1 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features like lane-keep assist, forward collision warning, and blind spot monitoring.

Kia offers the Sonet with three engine options:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 115 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, and 7-speed DCT

The HTX Plus and higher variants are only available with 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine variants.

Volkswagen Virtus

Touchscreen Size 1\0.1-inch Variant Highlighe onwards Price Rs 13.58 lakh onwards

The only compact sedan in the list is the Volkswagen Virtus which gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system right from the one-above-base Highline variant. This variant also gets features like an 8-speaker sound system, automatic AC, and push-button engine start/stop. Its safety features include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a rear parking camera.

The Virtus comes with two turbo-petrol engine options:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

Volkswagen Taigun

Touchscreen Size 10.1-inch Variant Highline onwards Price Rs 13.88 lakh onwards

Another compact SUV in the list is the Volkswagen Taigun which also gets the same 10.1-inch touchscreen system right from its mid-spec Highline variant. This variant of the Taigun also gets amenities like automatic AC, and wireless phone charging. The safety features include six airbags, a rear parking camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Taigun uses the same engine options as the Virtus:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

