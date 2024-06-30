  • English
10 Most Affordable Cars In India With 10-inch Touchscreen Or Larger

Modified On Jun 30, 2024 10:38 AM By Shreyash for Citroen C3

The list includes hatchbacks, subcompact and compact SUVs, and a couple of EVs as well

Touchscreens have become a necessity in today’s cars, serving not only as the entertainment interface but also displaying vital information such as maps, vehicle data, and temperature\controls. This feature integration significantly enhances convenience. For Indian buyers, the size of the touchscreen on the dashboard holds considerable importance and while aftermarket options are available, it looks best when it’s a factory-fitted design. If the size of the display is one of your main criteria in picking your new car, here are the top 10 most affordable options offering 10-inch or larger infotainment displays.

Citroen C3

Touchscreen Size

10.2-inch

Variant

Feel onwards

Price

Rs 7.27 lakh onwards

Citroen C3 Review
Citroen C3 Touchscreen

The most affordable in this list is the Citroen C3 hatchback, which comes equipped with a 10.2-inch touchscreen from its mid-spec Feel variant. The infotainment system on the C3 also supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Citroen C3 also comes with amenities like height-adjustable driver seat, a semi-digital instrument cluster, manual AC, and electrically adjustable ORVMs. Its safety kit includes  dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear camera with parking sensors. The turbo variants of the C3 also get electronic stability programme (ESP), hill-hold assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The C3 is soon going to receive 6 airbags as standard from July 2024.

Citroen offers the C3 with two engine options:

Engine

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

Power

82 PS

110 PS

Torque

115 Nm

190 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT

6-speed MT

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Touchscreen Size

10.25-inch

Variant

MX2 Pro Petrol onwards

Price

Rs 8.99 lakh onwards

Mahindra XUV 3XO Front
Mahindra XUV 3XO Touchscreen

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is the recently launched facelift of the XUV300. It gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment from its lower-spec MX2 Pro petrol and MX2 diesel engine variants. However, the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support are only offered with higher trims of the XUV 3XO.

The MX2 variant of the XUV 3XO is equipped with features like a 4-speaker sound system, steering mounted audio controls, manual AC, and all four power windows. The safety features include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and all-wheel-disc brakes.

The top-spec variants also get a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone AC, and a panoramic sunroof. The safety kit on the top-spec variant includes a 360-degree camera and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The XUV 3XO comes with three engine options. Their specifications have been detailed below:

Engine

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

1.2-litre T-GDi (turbo-petrol)

1.5-litre diesel

Power

112 PS

130 PS

117 PS

Torque

200 Nm

230 Nm

300 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

Tata Altroz

Touchscreen Size

10.25-inch

Variant

XZ Lux onwards

Price

Rs 9 lakh onwards

2024 Tata Altroz 10.25-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

The Tata Altroz recently received feature updates, which also includes a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Tata has further equipped its premium hatchback with features like  a 7-inch digital driver’s display, ambient lighting, cruise control, and a single-pane sunroof. The Altroz now gets up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and rear parking sensors.

Tata offers the Altroz with both petrol and diesel engine options:

Engine

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

1.5-litre diesel

Power

88 PS

90 PS

Torque

115 Nm

200 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT, 6-speed DCT

5-speed MT

If you’re looking for a more powerful version of the hatchback, you can also check out the Tata Altroz Racer which also gets the 10.25-inch touchscreen, among other premium features like ventilated front seats in its top variant. It uses a 120 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai i20

Touchscreen Size

10.25-inch

Variant

Asta (O)

Price

Rs 10 lakh onwards

Hyundai i20 Front Left Side
Hyundai i20 DashBoard

Another premium hatchback in the list is the Hyundai i20, which only gets the 10.25-inch touchscreen with its top-spec Asta (O) variant. Features on board the i20 also include a semi-digital instrument cluster, cruise control, wireless phone charging, and a sunroof. In terms of safety, it gets six airbags (as standard), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist control, and vehicle stability management.

The regular i20 only gets a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine: 

Engine

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

Power

Up to 88 PS

Torque

115 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT, CVT

If you are looking for a turbo-petrol variant of the i20, you can check out i20 N Line that also gets a sportier looking blacked out cabin with red highlights.

Tata Nexon

Touchscreen Size

10.25-inch

Variant

Creative Plus onwards

Price

Rs 11.80 lakh onwards

Tata Nexon 2023
Tata Nexon 2023 Infotainment System

You can avail the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system from the mid-spec Creative Plus variant of the Tata Nexon sub-4m SUV. However, the thin-bezel screen is only available with the top-spec Fearless variant. This Creative Plus variant still supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

In terms of features, this-spec variant of the Nexon also gets a 6-speaker sound system, automatic AC,and cruise control. Its safety kit includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and front and rear parking sensors. The top-spec variants of the Nexon also get ventilated front seats, and a 9-speaker JBL sound system.

Tata offers the Nexon with two engine options:

Engine

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

Power

120 PS

115 PS

Torque

170 Nm

260 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT, 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

Citroen eC3

Touchscreen Size

10.2-inch

Variant

Feel onwards

Price

Rs 12.76 lakh onwards

The Citroen eC3 is the all-electric version of the C3 hatchback. It gets the same 10.2-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support from its mid-spec Feel variant. Citroen’s all-electric hatchback also comes equipped with a manual AC, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. On the safety front, it gets dual front airbags,  ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

he eC3 uses a 29.2 kWh battery pack. The electric motor specifications have been detailed below:

Battery Pack

29.2 kWh

Claimed Range (ARAI)

320 km

Power

57 PS

Torque

143 Nm

Tata Punch EV

Touchscreen Size

10.25-inch

Variant

Empowered onwards

Price

Rs 12.79 lakh onwards

Tata Punch EV Front

For a small premium, your next option is also electric – the Tata Punch EV, which offers a 10.25-inch touchscreen system from its higher-spec Empowered variant only. This infotainment system not only supports wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, but it also gets Arcade.ev functionality in the top variant which allows you to stream videos through OTT apps and and you can also play games on the screen. 

Tata also offers the Punch EV with features like 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, air purifier, and a single-pane sunroof. Passenger safety is taken care of by six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), and an electronic parking brake with auto hold. The top-spec trim also gets a 360-degree camera with blind view monitoring.

Tata offers the Punch EV with two battery pack options:

Battery Pack

25 kWh

35 kWh

Range (MIDC)

315 km

421 km

Power

82 PS

122 PS

Torque

114 Nm

190 Nm

Kia Sonet

Touchscreen Size

10.25-inch

Variant

HTX Plus onwards

Price

Rs 13.50 lakh onwards

2024 Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet also received a facelift earlier this year with which it got more features, including a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen system, available from its mid-spec HTX Plus variant. However, this system does not offer wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The HTX Plus variant of the Sonet also gets a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 7-speaker Bose sound system, air purifier, and ventilated front seats. On the safety front, it gets six airbags, rear parking camera, and electronic stability control (ESC). The top-spec variants of the Sonet also get level 1 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features like lane-keep assist, forward collision warning, and blind spot monitoring.

Kia offers the Sonet with three engine options:

Engine

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

1-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

Power

83 PS

120 PS

116 PS

Torque

115 Nm

172 Nm

250 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT

6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, and 7-speed DCT

The HTX Plus and higher variants are only available with 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine variants.

Volkswagen Virtus

Touchscreen Size

1\0.1-inch

Variant

Highlighe onwards

Price

Rs 13.58 lakh onwards

volkswagen virtus
volkswagen virtus

The only compact sedan in the list is the Volkswagen Virtus which gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system right from the one-above-base Highline variant. This variant also gets features like an 8-speaker sound system, automatic AC, and push-button engine start/stop. Its safety features include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a rear parking camera.

The Virtus comes with two turbo-petrol engine options:

Engine

1-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre turbo-petrol

Power

115 PS

150 PS

Torque

178 Nm

250 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

Volkswagen Taigun

Touchscreen Size

10.1-inch

Variant

Highline onwards

Price

Rs 13.88 lakh onwards

Another compact SUV in the list is the Volkswagen Taigun which also gets the same 10.1-inch touchscreen system right from its mid-spec Highline variant. This variant of the Taigun also gets amenities like automatic AC, and wireless phone charging. The safety features include six airbags, a rear parking camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Taigun uses the same engine options as the Virtus:

Engine

1-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre turbo-petrol

Power

115 PS

150 PS

Torque

178 Nm

250 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

