Hyundai Creta And Maruti Grand Vitara Together Accounted For Over 50% Of Total Compact SUV Sales in March 2024

Published On Apr 12, 2024 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Hyundai Creta

All compact SUVs recorded a positive month-on-month (MoM) growth in March 2024 sales

Hyundai Creta, Maruti grand Vitara, Kia Seltos

The Hyundai Creta, as usual, dominated compact SUV sales in March 2024, with the Maruti Grand Vitara following in second place. The segment experienced an overall growth of around 10 percent last month, with over 49,000 compact SUVs sold. Let’s see how each compact SUV performed in March 2024 sales.

Compact SUVs & crossovers
 

March 2024

February 2024

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Hyundai Creta

16458

15276

7.73

33.44

42.66

-9.22

12557

Maruti Grand Vitara

11232

11002

2.09

22.82

30.55

-7.73

10323

Kia Seltos

7912

6265

26.28

16.07

19.93

-3.86

9536

Toyota Hyryder

5965

5601

6.49

12.12

10.56

1.56

4486

Honda Elevate

3277

3184

2.92

6.65

0

6.65

4591

Volkswagen Taigun

1588

1286

23.48

3.22

6.01

-2.79

1766

Skoda Kushaq

1293

1137

13.72

2.62

6.84

-4.22

1887

MG Astor

1274

1036

22.97

2.58

3.5

-0.92

890

Citroen C3 Aircross

211

127

66.14

0.42

0

0.42

158

Total

49210

44914

9.56

        

Key Takeaways

2024 Hyundai Creta

  • The Hyundai Creta continued its domination as the top-selling compact SUV in the country. Close to 16,500 units of the facelifted Creta were sold in March 2024, and nearly 8 percent growth was recorded in monthly sales. Though Creta’s year-on-year (YoY) market share went down by over 9 percent, its March 2024 sales was still around 3,900 units higher than its average sales of the last six months.

  • After the Creta, the Maruti Grand Vitara was the only compact SUV to cross the 10,000 units sales mark. Maruti dispatched more than 11,000 units of the Grand Vitara in March, maintaining the consistent monthly demand.

  • With more than 7,900 units sold, the Kia Seltos’ MoM sales went up by more than 26 percent in March 2024. However, this figure was still around 1,600 units lower than its average sales of the past six months.

  • The Toyota Hyrder, the mechanical sibling of the Grand Vitara, found close to 6,000 buyers in March 2024. No monthly losses reported for Toyota's compact SUV last month.

Also Check Out: Tata Punch Became The Best-selling Car In India For The First Time In March 2024

Honda Elevate

  • Honda Elevate also maintained a consistent MoM demand crossing the sales mark of 3,000 units. However, it still fell short of around 1,300 units compared to its average sales of the past six months. 

  • Volkswagen sold 300 more units of the Taigun compact SUV in March 2024, with its total sales crossing 1,500 units. Taigun's YoY market share however declined by nearly 3 percent.

  • Just like the Taigun, the Skoda Kushaq also registered a positive growth of over 13 percent in March 2024, with close to 1,300 units retailed. Its YoY market share also took a hit of more than 4 percent.

  • The MG Astor recorded a MoM growth of close to 23 percent, and managed to cross the sales mark of 1,000 units. 

  • The Citroen C3 Aircross remained the least selling compact SUV in March 2024 as it found just over 200 takers last month. 

Read More on : Hyundai Creta on road price

1
R
rusha bhattacharya
Apr 12, 2024, 11:30:01 PM

Hyundai CRETA Iam using. NMy daughter is also using Maruti Grand vitara. But at last I must say overall CRETA is far better car.

