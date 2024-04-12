Published On Apr 12, 2024 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Hyundai Creta

All compact SUVs recorded a positive month-on-month (MoM) growth in March 2024 sales

The Hyundai Creta, as usual, dominated compact SUV sales in March 2024, with the Maruti Grand Vitara following in second place. The segment experienced an overall growth of around 10 percent last month, with over 49,000 compact SUVs sold. Let’s see how each compact SUV performed in March 2024 sales.

Compact SUVs & crossovers March 2024 February 2024 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Hyundai Creta 16458 15276 7.73 33.44 42.66 -9.22 12557 Maruti Grand Vitara 11232 11002 2.09 22.82 30.55 -7.73 10323 Kia Seltos 7912 6265 26.28 16.07 19.93 -3.86 9536 Toyota Hyryder 5965 5601 6.49 12.12 10.56 1.56 4486 Honda Elevate 3277 3184 2.92 6.65 0 6.65 4591 Volkswagen Taigun 1588 1286 23.48 3.22 6.01 -2.79 1766 Skoda Kushaq 1293 1137 13.72 2.62 6.84 -4.22 1887 MG Astor 1274 1036 22.97 2.58 3.5 -0.92 890 Citroen C3 Aircross 211 127 66.14 0.42 0 0.42 158 Total 49210 44914 9.56

Key Takeaways

The Hyundai Creta continued its domination as the top-selling compact SUV in the country. Close to 16,500 units of the facelifted Creta were sold in March 2024, and nearly 8 percent growth was recorded in monthly sales. Though Creta’s year-on-year (YoY) market share went down by over 9 percent, its March 2024 sales was still around 3,900 units higher than its average sales of the last six months.

After the Creta, the Maruti Grand Vitara was the only compact SUV to cross the 10,000 units sales mark. Maruti dispatched more than 11,000 units of the Grand Vitara in March, maintaining the consistent monthly demand.

With more than 7,900 units sold, the Kia Seltos’ MoM sales went up by more than 26 percent in March 2024. However, this figure was still around 1,600 units lower than its average sales of the past six months.

The Toyota Hyrder, the mechanical sibling of the Grand Vitara, found close to 6,000 buyers in March 2024. No monthly losses reported for Toyota's compact SUV last month.

Honda Elevate also maintained a consistent MoM demand crossing the sales mark of 3,000 units. However, it still fell short of around 1,300 units compared to its average sales of the past six months.

Volkswagen sold 300 more units of the Taigun compact SUV in March 2024, with its total sales crossing 1,500 units. Taigun's YoY market share however declined by nearly 3 percent.

Just like the Taigun, the Skoda Kushaq also registered a positive growth of over 13 percent in March 2024, with close to 1,300 units retailed. Its YoY market share also took a hit of more than 4 percent.

The MG Astor recorded a MoM growth of close to 23 percent, and managed to cross the sales mark of 1,000 units.

The Citroen C3 Aircross remained the least selling compact SUV in March 2024 as it found just over 200 takers last month.

