Watch: MG Comet EV Can Carry 5 Bags In The Back

While not false, it does change the purpose of the rear half of the cabin of the entry-level EV from MG

In the first half of 2023, a new entry-level 2-door EV was launched in India called the MG Comet EV. The ultra-compact EV has been slowly gaining popularity and we even have a unit in the CarDekho long-term review fleet. While sampling the daily usability of this small EV around, we were surprised to learn how spacious it is at the back as demonstrated in one of our latest Instagram reels:

While the MG Comet’s boot space is only good for a couple of laptop or soft duffle bags, folding down the two rear seats liberates more space in the back to carry luggage worthy of a short trip. During our test, we were able to fit in three suitcases and two soft bags with ease. It comes with 50:50 split functionality for the rear seats to help accommodate big suitcases more efficiently.

MG Comet: A Quick Summary

MG has provided the Comet EV with a 17.3 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of up to 230 km. The rear-wheel-drive electric motor is rated at 42 PS and 110 Nm. It takes up to seven hours to fully top it up with a 3.3 kW AC charger and 3.5 hours using a 7.4 kW AC fast charger.

It is equipped with two 10.25-inch displays (one each for infotainment and instrumentation), keyless entry, connected car tech, and front power windows. Its safety net comprises dual front airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and a reversing camera.

Price And Competitors

The MG Comet EV is priced from Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 9.24 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It doesn’t have any direct rivals in our market but it serves as an affordable and quirky alternative to the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3 electric hatchbacks.

