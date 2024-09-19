Modified On Sep 19, 2024 09:06 AM By CarDekho for Hyundai Creta

From the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition to as exclusive as the one of BMW XM Label Red, take a look at the entire list

Special edition cars generally provide a sense of exclusivity when you own them. They stand out from their respective regular models with cosmetic updates and sometimes also come with an extra set of features. Like every year during the festive period, many carmakers have come forward and introduced limited and special editions of some of their cars for the 2024 festive season. So we have compiled a list to help you check them out.

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition

Hyundai launched the Knight Edition of the facelifted Creta, featuring an all-black treatment inside and out. Based on the higher-spec S(O) and SX(O) trims of the compact SUV, it is priced from Rs 14.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Exterior changes include blacked-out styling on the grille, 17-inch alloy wheels (with red brake callipers), ORVMs, and even the spoiler. It even gets a ‘Knight’ badge to represent its unique character. Inside, the Knight Edition features an all-black cabin theme, contrasted by brass-coloured elements along the dashboard.

No additional features have been included with the Knight Edition. It is offered with two engine options: a 115 PS/ 144 Nm 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 116 PS/ 250 Nm 1.5-litre diesel engine, missing out on the turbo-petrol engine choice.

Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition

Hyundai's subcompact SUV, the Venue, received a new special edition in the form of an Adventure Edition. This edition introduces a new Ranger Khaki exterior shade along with blacked-out front grille, alloy wheels with red brake callipers, and skid plates. Inside, the seat upholstery features sage green inserts, and the all-black cabin's sporty appeal is enhanced by metallic pedals. The only new feature is a dual-camera dashcam.

The Venue Adventure Edition is available with the higher-spec S(O), SX, and SX(O) variants and commands a premium of up to Rs 16,000 over their regular pricing. Powertrain options for the Adventure Edition include 83 PS/ 114 Nm 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and 120 PS/ 172 Nm 1-litre turbo-petrol engine choice.

Kia Gravity Edition Cars

Kia recently introduced the Gravity Edition for its made-in-India models: the Sonet, Seltos, and Carens. This special edition offers premium features such as a wireless phone charger, dash cam, and ventilated front seats at a more accessible price point. It also includes 'Gravity' badging on the exterior.

The Sonet Gravity Edition is based on the mid-spec HTK Plus variant of the subcompact SUV and carries a premium of up to Rs 48,000. While the Seltos Gravity Edition is based on the higher-spec HTX variant and commands a premium of up to Rs 1.25 lakh. Lastly, the Carens Gravity Edition, based on the lower-spec Premium (O) variant, is priced up to Rs 1.04 lakh higher than its standard version.

Honda Elevate Apex Edition

Like its competitors, Honda also introduced a special for one of its models: the Elevate. The Honda SUV now comes in a new Apex Edition, which is available with the V and VX variants, carrying a premium of Rs 15,000. The updates with the Apex Edition are limited to exterior and interior styling, and there are no changes made to its feature list or the powertrain department.

The updates include piano black front spoiler with silver accents, piano black rear lower garnish, and 'Apex Edition' badging on the tailgate. Inside, it features a dual-tone ivory and black cabin with leather seat upholstery embossed with the Apex Edition logo. The Apex Edition is being offered in limited numbers, so if you are interested, we suggest you better hurry up.

Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Edition

Priced from Rs 15.79 lakh (ex-showroom), Skoda launched the Monte Carlo Edition of the Slavia. The special edition is finished in a red paint shade, contrasted by a blacked-out front grille, alloy wheels, and a black roof to enhance sporty appearance of both the models. The interior includes red accents along the dashboard and an all-black cabin theme.

The Monte Carlo Edition’s exclusivity is further highlighted by the red theme in the digital driver's display, while the aluminium pedals add an additional charm to the character of both models. Engine options for the Monte Carlo Edition include the 115 PS/178 Nm 1-litre turbo-petrol unit and the 150 PS/250 Nm 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol choice.

Skoda Slavia And Kushaq Sport Line Edition

Skoda also launched the Sport Line Edition for the Slavia and Kushaq, starting from Rs 14.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sport Line Edition features blacked-out elements on the exterior of both models and can be opted from multiple colour options available with each model. Similar to standard variants, the cabin retains the black and beige theme, but now includes aluminium pedals.

There are no changes to the equipment list or the engine options offered with either model. The Slavia Sport Line Edition is priced between Rs 14.05 lakh and Rs 16.75 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Kushaq Sport Line Edition is priced between Rs 14.70 lakh and Rs 17.40 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda is also offering benefits worth Rs 30,000 to the first 5,000 bookings of above mentioned special editions.

Renault Night and Day Edition

Renault is offering a limited-run Night and Day edition across its entire portfolio, which comprises the Kwid, Kiger, and Triber. This special edition features a dual-tone white paint shade with a black roof, along with blacked-out styling touches to enhance its appearance. Renault is offering only 1,600 units of the Night and Day special edition combined.

The Kiger and Triber Night and Day editions also come equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a reverse parking camera. Pricing-wise this special edition commands a premium of up to Rs 20,000 over the regular variants of the respective models, and bookings are already underway.

BMW XM Label

Moving to the premium segment, BMW launched the XM Label edition at Rs 3.15 crore (ex-showroom). BMW will produce only 500 units of the XM Label worldwide, with just one unit allocated for the Indian market, arriving as a completely built-up unit (CBU).

On the outside, the XM Label features a Frozen Carbon Black Metallic paint shade, enhanced by red accents. The interior mirrors this black and red theme, with the ‘XM’ and ‘1/500’ moniker visible below the infotainment unit. It is powered by a 4.4-litre V8 turbo-petrol engine paired with a 25.7 kWh battery pack, delivering a combined output of 748 PS and 1000 Nm, making it the most powerful XM ever produced.

These are all the special edition models which have gone on sale so far ahead of the 2024 festive season. Let us know in the comments below which of these models do you fancy the most.

