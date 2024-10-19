Car News That Mattered This Week (Oct 14-Oct 18): New Crash Test Results, Multiple New Edition Launches, Spy Shots, And More

Published On Oct 19, 2024 08:01 AM By Yashika for Maruti Baleno

Apart from new edition launches, we also got an exclusive information about the 2024 Jeep Meridian

The week following Dusshera in October was largely dominated by announcements from BNCAP, while there were a couple of edition launches from Maruti,Toyota and Mahindra. It also gave us new spy shots of the upcoming electric SUV from Mahindra SUV, that's due next year.

Let’s have a look at all important highlights of the week:

BNCAP Ratings For Tata Nexon, Curvv, And Curvv EV

Bharat NCAP (new car assessment program) released a new set of crash test results this week for three Tata cars in both adult and child categories. The review included Tata Nexon ICE (internal combustion engine) and Tata Curvv EV.

Maruti Baleno Regal Edition Launched

Maruti has launched the ‘Regal Edition’ of the Baleno with some exterior and interior accessories at no extra cost. The edition is available for all variants of the hatchback but for a limited period.

Skoda Kylaq New Details Confirmed

Ahead of the global premiere of Skoda’s much awaited entry-level SUV, the Kylaq, the automaker revealed new details, including its powertrain option, dimensions, and a few features. We have also mentioned the expected price.

Toyota Taisor Limited Edition Launched

The rebadged version of the Fronx, the Toyota Taisor, received a limited edition for the 2024 festive season. This limited-run version of the subcompact crossover SUV is being offered with special exterior and interior accessories. Note that the Taisor limited edition will be available for a limited period..

2024 Jeep Meridian Details Leaked

With the upcoming launch and bookings already open for 2024 Jeep Meridian SUV, some of its details were leaked last week. We confirmed with our dealer sources about the new variants coming up with this SUV and provided a detailed breakdown of the features across all variants, along with the expected pricing.

Maruti Swift Blitz Edition Launched

Maruti launched the‘Blitz Edition’ of the Swift, available for a limited period. This newly introduced limited-run Swift is available with its base and mid-spec variants. We have detailed the list of accessories being offered with this edition.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition Launched

For the 2024 festive season, Mahindra has got a limited-period ‘Boss Edition’ for the Scorpio Classic, featuring some exterior and interior upgrades. However, the carmaker has yet to announce the pricing for this edition.

Mahindra XUV e9 Spied

The upcoming SUV-coupe version of XUV.e8, the XUV.e9, was spotted doing rounds on Indian roads. Though it was heavily camouflaged, we were still able to spot its key feature. This SUV-coupe is expected to be launched at the end of year.

