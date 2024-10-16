Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Gets A Limited Edition This Festive Season, Available With Turbo Variants Only

Modified On Oct 16, 2024 03:57 PM By Shreyash for Toyota Taisor

The limited edition Taisor comes with a set of exterior and interior accessories for enhanced styling at no extra cost

The exterior accessories include silver skid plates, chrome garnishes for grille and headlights, side body cladding, and door visors.

It also gets 3D mats and puddle lamps.

The accessories offered with the Taisor limited edition are worth over Rs 20,160.

The limited edition Taisor is available till the end of October 2024 only.

The Toyota Taisor, essentially a rebadged version of the Fronx, has just got a limited edition for the 2024 festive season. This limited-run version of the Taisor is being offered with special exterior and interior accessories worth over Rs 20,160, which enhances the overall styling of this subcompact crossover SUV. Note that the Taisor limited edition is available till the end of October 2024 and can be had with the turbo-petrol variants only.

Changes On The Taisor Limited Edition

The exterior accessories include front and rear skid plates finished in grey and red options, and chrome garnishes for the grille and headlights. It also gets door visors, side body cladding, door sill guards, and 3D mats and welcome lights on doors inside. All these accessories will be fitted at the dealerships at the time of delivery.

Features On Offer

Toyota has equipped the Taisor with amenities like a 9-inch touchscreen, a 6-speaker sound system, heads up display, wireless phone charger and auto AC. It also gets paddle shifters (only in AT) and cruise control. The safety features on the Taisor includes up to 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain Options

Toyota offers the Taisor with the choice of both naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engine options. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 90 PS 100 PS Torque 113 Nm 148 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/6-speed AT

The Taisor also gets the choice of a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated CNG-petrol engine which makes 77 PS and 98.5 Nm. It only comes paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Price Range Rivals

The Toyota Taisior is priced from Rs 7.74 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It’s a direct rival to the Maruti Fronx, while also being an alternative to micro SUVs like Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch as well as subcompact SUVs, including the Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza.

