Exclusive: 2024 Jeep Meridian Details Leaked, To Get Two New Base-level Variants

Modified On Oct 16, 2024 04:09 PM By Dipan for Jeep Meridian

These new variants will be offered exclusively with a front-wheel-drive setup only with both manual and automatic options

The 2024 Meridian will come with both 5- and 7-seater layouts.

Bookings for the new Meridian are already open.

New base variants will have features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen and a 7-inch instrument cluster.

The updated SUV will also have six airbags (as standard) and ADAS features.

To come with variant-specific interior colour themes.

Will continue to have a 2-litre diesel engine with both manual and automatic gearbox options.

Likely to command a premium over the current model priced from Rs 29.99 lakh to Rs 37.14 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

The 2024 Jeep Meridian is being geared up for its upcoming launch and bookings for this SUV are already open. While it will get a similar design, our dealer sources have confirmed that it will also get two new base-spec variants - Longitude and Longitude (O). Additionally, we have also got hold of some more information about the Meridian, which has been detailed below:

2024 Jeep Meridian: What Will The Variants Get?

The new base-spec Longitude variant will be available in a 5-seater seating layout. The cabin will have a black and grey interior theme, borrowed from the Jeep Compass’ Longitude variant. This base-spec Meridian will also have a 10.1-inch touchscreen and a 7-inch instrument cluster. It will be offered with 6 airbags (as standard) and LED headlights. It will continue with the 2-litre diesel engine (170 PS/350 Nm) mated exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission and will be an FWD offering.

The one-above-base Longitude (O) variant will get 7 seats. It will have the same interior theme as the new base model but will get a leather-wrapped steering wheel. In addition to the features offered with the Longitude, it will get a sunroof, a wireless phone charger and fog lamps. The Longitude (O) variant will get an option between the manual or a 9-speed automatic transmission with an FWD setup.

Talking about the mid-spec Limited (O), it will get a new beige interior theme and an updated connected car tech suite. Other features will be borrowed from the current-spec variant. Highlights include a dual-zone AC with vents for 2nd and 3rd row, a 10.2-inch driver’s display and a 9-speaker Alpine sound system. It will continue to be offered with an FWD or all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup.

The fully loaded Overland variant will get a tupelo-coloured cabin with connected car tech and a new advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite. It will also get an FWD setup with the manual and automatic options, with only the automatic getting an AWD setup.

Also Read: Take A Look At These Upcoming Cars Launching In The Remainder Of 2024

2024 Jeep Meridian: Expected Price and Rivals

The current-spec Jeep Meridian’s prices range from Rs 29.99 lakh to Rs 37.14 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). Considering that the updated Meridian will have two new base-spec variants, we expect that its prices will start from a similar starting price. In terms of its rivals, it will continue to compete with the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and Skoda Kodiaq.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Jeep Meridian diesel