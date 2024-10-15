Tata Nexon, Tata Curvv, Along With Tata Curvv EV Crash Tested By Bharat NCAP, All Three Receive 5-Star Ratings

Modified On Oct 15, 2024 07:49 PM By Shreyash for Tata Nexon

All three Tata SUVs offer safety features 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), but the Curvv and Curvv EV also get level 2 ADAS

Bharat NCAP (new car assessment program) has released a new set of crash test results for three Tata cars: Tata Nexon ICE (internal combustion engine), Tata Curvv ICE, and Tata Curvv EV. True to Tata's reputation, all three models achieved an impressive 5-star safety rating in both adult and child categories. Let’s explore the detailed crash test reports for each of these models.

Tata Nexon ICE

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) Score 29.41/32 Child Occupant Protection (COP) Score 43.83/49 Adult Safety Rating 5-star Child Safety Rating 5-star

In the frontal offset deformable barrier crash test, the Nexon provided good protection for both the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck. The protection for the driver’s chest was also rated as adequate, with the Nexon scoring 14.65 out of 16 in this test. That said, the tibias for both the front occupants was rated as adequate.

In the side movable barrier test, the protection for the driver’s head and abdomen was rated as good, while the chest received an adequate rating. Tata’s subcompact SUV achieved a score of 14.76 out of 16 in this test. Additionally, the side pole test was conducted, and the driver’s head, chest, abdomen, and pelvis all received good protection.

With the use of a child restraint system, the Nexon received 22.83/29 in dynamic child occupant protection test. For the 18-month old’s front and side protection, the dynamic score was 7 out of 8 and 4 out of 4, respectively. Similarly, for the 3-year old child, the dynamic score was 7.83 out of 8 and 4 out of 4, respectively.

Tata Curvv ICE

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) Score 29.50/32 Child Occupant Protection (COP) Score 43.66/49 Adult Safety Rating 5-star Child Safety Rating 5-star

Starting with the frontal offset deformable crash test, the Curvv provided good protection for the driver’s and passenger’s head, neck, and chest. However, the protection for the driver’s left leg was rated as marginal, resulting in a score of 14.65 out of 16. In the side movable barrier test, the protection for the driver’s head and abdomen was good, while the chest received an adequate rating. The Curvv scored 14.85 out of 16 in this test. In the side pole test, the driver’s head, chest, abdomen, and pelvis all received good protection.

With the use of a child restraint system, Curvv scored an overall 22.66/29 in dynamic child occupant protection test. For the 18-month old’s front and side protection, the dynamic score was 7.07 out of 8 and 4 out of 4, respectively. Similarly, for the 3-year old child, the dynamic score was 7.59 out of 8 and 4 out of 4, respectively.

Tata Curvv EV

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) Score 30.81/32 Child Occupant Protection (COP) Score 44.83/49 Adult Safety Rating 5-star Child Safety Rating 5-star

The electric version of the Curvv offered good protection for both the driver and co-driver’s head, neck, and chest. However, the protection for the driver’s legs and the co-driver's left leg was rated as adequate. It scored 15.66 out of 16 in this test. In the side movable barrier test, the protection for the driver’s head and abdomen was good, while the chest received an adequate rating. In this test, the Curvv EV scored 15.15 out of 16. Additionally, in the side pole test, the driver’s head, chest, abdomen, and pelvis all received good protection.

As for the child protection, a child restraint system was used, and the Curvv EV scored an overall 23.83/29 in dynamic child occupant protection test. For the 18-month old’s front and side protection, the dynamic score was 8 out of 8 and 4 out of 4, respectively. Similarly, for the 3-year old child, the dynamic score was 7.83 out of 8 and 4 out of 4, respectively.

Safety Features On Offer

All three Tata SUVs come with safety features like 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), 3-point seatbelt for all seats, seatbelt reminder for all seats, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree camera. The Curvv and Curvv EV additionally also gets level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and automatic emergency braking.

Price Range

Tata Nexon Tata Curvv Tata Curvv EV Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh Rs 10 lakh to Rs 19 lakh Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh

With the latest crash test results, now all Tata cars in India (except Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor) are 5-star rated either by Global NCAP or Bharat NCAP or both.

