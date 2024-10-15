Skoda Kylaq Dimensions, Features And Powertrain Details Revealed Ahead Of November 6 Debut

Modified On Oct 15, 2024 02:57 PM By Dipan for Skoda Kylaq

The Skoda Kylaq will come with the same 1-litre turbo-petrol engine as the Kushaq and Slavia with the same choice of manual and automatic transmission

The Kylaq will become Skoda’s entry-level SUV offering in India upon launch.

It will get six-way adjustable front seats with a ventilation function and an all-LED lighting setup.

Safety net will include six airbags (as standard) and multi-collision brakes.

It measures 3,995 mm in length and has a 2,566 mm wheelbase with a ground clearance of 189 mm.

It is expected to be priced from Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Skoda Kylaq is being geared up for its global premiere on November 6, 2024, ahead of its India launch early next year. The Czech carmaker has now revealed some new details of the sub-4m SUV, including the powertrain option, dimensions and a few features. Let us take a look at these new details:

Skoda Kylaq: What Was Revealed?

The Skoda Kylaq is a sub-4m SUV, which is based on the India-centric MQB-A0-IN platform that underpins its Slavia and Kushaq siblings. Its dimensions are detailed below:

Length 3,995 mm Width To be revealed Height To be revealed Wheelbase 2,566 mm Ground Clearance 189 mm

The height and width of this SUV are expected to be revealed soon. However, comparing this to the popular models like the Maruti Brezza and Tata Nexon, the length is the same, while the Kylaq has a 66 mm longer wheelbase than the Brezza and a 68 mm bigger wheelbase than the Nexon. On the other hand, the ground clearance of both the rivals is better than the Kylaq.

Skoda has also confirmed that the Kylaq will feature six-way adjustable front seats with a ventilation function, six airbags (as standard) and a multi-collision-braking system. Skoda has also confirmed that the Kylaq will come with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (115 PS/ 178 Nm) as seen on the Slavia-Kushaq duo. This engine can be had either with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic (torque converter) option.

Also Read: Take A Look At These Upcoming Cars Launching In The Remainder Of 2024

Skoda Kylaq: An Overview

The Skoda Kylaq was teased earlier, giving a glimpse of some of the exterior features. These include a signature butterfly grille like other Skoda cars, a split-headlamp design and wraparound LED tail lights.

While Skoda has yet to give a peek at the interior of this subcompact SUV, it is expected to have a similar dashboard layout as seen on the Kushaq. Expected features include a 10-inch touchscreen, a single-pane sunroof, a 360-degree camera and a wireless phone charger.

Skoda Kylaq: Price And Rivals

Prices of the Skoda Kylaq are expected to start from Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will lock horns with the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger. It will also compete with sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and the Toyota Taisor.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.