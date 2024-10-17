Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition Introduced This Festive Season

Modified On Oct 17, 2024 06:45 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra Scorpio

The Scorpio Classic Boss Edition gets some dark chrome touches along with black seat upholstery

Exterior highlights include dark chrome garnish around the griile, headlights,tail lights, fog lights, and door handles.

Inside, it gets the same black and beige dual-tone dashboard.

Gets an all-black seat upholstery and a black and beige cabin theme.

Features include a 9-inch touchscreen, auto AC, and cruise control.

Safety-wise, it gets dual front airbags and rear parking sensors.

The Boss Edition also comes with a rear parking camera.

Joining the lineup of special and/or limited edition launches for the 2024 festive season, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic is now available in a Boss Edition. It features dark chrome styling elements on the exterior, along with black seat upholstery. Mahindra is yet to announce the pricing for the Boss Edition of the Scorpio Classic.

Changes Detailed

The exterior highlights of the Scorpio Classic Boss edition include a dark chrome-finished grille, a front bumper extender with a silver skid plate. It also comes with dark chrome surrounds for the fog lamps, bonnet scoop, and dark chrome accents on the door handles, headlights, and taillights. You also get additional accessories like door visors, a blacked-out rear bumper protector, and carbon-fibre-finished ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors). Inside, this special edition of the Scorpio Classic maintains the same dual-tone black and beige dashboard theme, but it comes with all-black seat upholstery.

Features On Offer

Features on board the Scorpio Classic include a 9-inch touchscreen, cruise control, and automatic AC. Its safety kit comprises dual front airbags and rear parking sensors. With the Boss Edition, you also get a rear parking camera.

Powertrain Details

Mahindra offers the Scorpio Classic with a 2.2-litre diesel engine, derived from the less powerful diesel version of the Scorpio N. The details are as follows:

Engine 2.2-litre diesel Power 132 PS Torque 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT

Unlike the Scorpio N, the Scorpio Classic doesn’t get the option of a 4-wheel-drive (4WD) drivetrain.

Price Range & Rivals

The prices for the Scorpio Classic Boss Edition are yet to be announced. Prices of the SUV’s regular variants range from Rs 13.62 lakh to Rs 17.42 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It can be regarded as an affordable alternative to the Mahindra Scorpio N and Mahindra XUV700.

