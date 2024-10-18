Mahindra XUV.e9 Spied Again, This Time Showing Off Its Dynamic Turn Indicators

Modified On Oct 18, 2024 06:13 PM By Dipan for Mahindra XUV e9

The new spy shots also show a split-LED headlight setup and an alloy wheel design that is similar to the concept model shown in 2023

The XUV.e9 is the SUV-coupe version of the XUV.e8, which is the XUV700’s all-electric version.

Its cabin was spotted earlier with a 3-screen setup on the dashboard.

Expected features include multi-zone AC, a wireless phone charger and a premium audio system.

Safety suite is likely to include six airbags and a TPMS. It can also get ADAS functions.

Will be based on the INGLO platform which will allow a claimed range of up to 500 km.

Expected to be launched in the first half of 2025 with prices starting from Rs 38 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra XUV.e9 is one of the next couple of electric cars to be launched by the Indian carmaker. It was first unveiled in 2023 and the carmaker has been currently testing it extensively on public roads. The Mahindra XUV.e9 is the SUV-coupe version of the XUV.e8, which is basically the all-electric XUV700, slated to go on sale by December 2024. It has been spotted again revealing a few exterior elements. Let us take a look at everything that could be spotted:

What’s New?

Although the test mule that we spotted was covered in heavy camouflage, we could spot one of its key features, which is dynamic turn indicators both at the front and rear. Both at the front and back, these indicators have an inverted L shape. The front ones also double up as connected LED DRLs, while the rear ones also function as the tail lamps which are connected via a light bar.

A split-LED headlight setup and two air inlets on the lower grille can also be spotted. The test mule also features an alloy wheel design that resembles the XUV.e9 concept showcased in 2023.

An ADAS radar could also be seen in the centre of the front bumper, hinting the production-spec model can get it.

Mahindra XUV.e9 Interior

Some earlier spy shots revealed its dashboard design, showing a tri-screen setup and a 2-spoke steering wheel as seen on new Tata SUVs. A semi-leatherette seat upholstery and a gear lever similar to the concept are also expected to be a part of the XUV.e9’s cabin.

Mahindra XUV.e9 Expected Features

With the XUV.e9, we expect Mahindra to offer features like multi-zone AC, a wireless phone charger, a premium audio system and ventilated and powered seats. As it will be an EV, it can also have tech like vehicle-to-load (V2L) and multiple regeneration modes.

In terms of safety, it is likely to have six airbags (as standard), an electronic stability program (ESP) and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). We expect it to get an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech such as lane-keep assist, forward-collision warning, and adaptive cruise control.

Mahindra XUV.e9: Battery Pack And Range

Although model-specific details are awaited, the XUV.e9 will be based on the INGLO platform, which Mahindra says, can accommodate 60 kWh and 80 kWh battery packs with a total claimed range of up to 500 km. This platform can be adapted for both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) setups.

As per Mahindra, it can also support past charging capabilities of up to 175 kW, with a 0-80 percent charging time of just 30 minutes.

Mahindra XUV.e9: Expected Price And Rivals

The Mahindra XUV.e9 will be launched in India after the Mahindra XUV e.8 (EV iteration of the Mahindra XUV700). Hence, it is expected to be launched by April 2025 with prices starting from Rs 38 lakh (ex-showroom). It is likely to be a competitor to the upcoming Tata Harrier EV and Tata Safari EV.

