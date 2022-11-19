Published On Nov 19, 2022 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Audi Q8 e-tron

It was also a busy week for the CNG space with two new affordable offerings

The automotive industry witnessed a lot of notable updates and launches over the last week, running the gamut from India's most affordable electric micro-car to full-size luxury SUVs. Here’s our pick of the most interesting stories to bring you up to speed:

Launches & Unveils

BYD Atto 3 EV

The Chinese automaker launches its second product in India, the Atto 3 EV, in a single fully equipped variant with a claimed range of over 500km, priced at Rs 34 lakh (ex-showroom). We also compared this EV to similarly priced ICE counterparts.

Jeep Brings Fifth-Gen Flagship SUV To India

The new Grand Cherokee has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 77.50 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The SUV is offered as a CKD (completely knocked down) unit, and is being assembled at the carmaker’s Ranjangaon facility in Pune.

Tata Tiago NRG Now Comes With CNG

Prices for the CNG trims of the Tiago NRG are out, and command a premium of Rs 90,000 over the regular variants. Tata has offered its i-CNG technology with both NRG trims of the crossover hatchback.

Maruti Alto K10 Now Available In CNG

The K10 is now available with a factory-fitted CNG kit, sharing its alternative powertrain with the Celerio. Here, the CNG option claims an efficiency of 33.85kg/km.

PMV EaS-E Revealed

PMV Electric is a Mumbai-based firm that has released its first product, the EaS-E, a micro electric car. The two-seater quadricycle is now the most cheap electric vehicle in India and packs a fair few quirks too.

Spyshots & Teaser

Toyota Innova Hycross Design Leaked

The exterior of the forthcoming MPV has been completely revealed ahead of its debut, giving us a peek of its more settled and elegant appearance. Toyota India has started releasing official teasers of the SUV and its features, like the panoramic sunroof, ahead of its market debut on November 25.

Mahindra Thar Five Door Sighted From Above

The latest spy video of a test mule of Thar’s five-door iteration shows it from above, hinting at a removable roof panel for the rear row.

Better-equipped Citroen C3 Spotted

Citroen's hatchback could come with options including powered ORVMs, height adjustable headrests, and six airbags. A fresh test mule has been spotted testing in India, implying that the C3 will shortly get a new top-end model.

Other News

Mahindra Thar Altered Mechanically

In the latest update, the petrol variants of the Mahindra Thar lose the MLD (mechanical locking differential), and now this feature will only be offered with top spec trim of the diesel model. To know more about the changes, head here.

Audi Refreshes Its Four Ring Emblem

The German insignia has redesigned its 'four rings' emblem, giving it a sleeker and more current two-dimensional appearance to its three-dimensional logo. More information may be found here.

Read More on : Mahindra Thar Automatic