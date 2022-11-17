Published On Nov 17, 2022 12:28 PM By Tarun for Toyota Innova Hycross

The MPV now adapts a more SUV-like design with several premium visual elements

New Innova Hycross front three-quarter profile revealed entirely in leaked image.

Gets an upright front profile with light and dark chrome elements.

Looks more premium, modern and bolder than its predecessor, the Innova Crysta.

To feature a panoramic sunroof possibly along with a 360-degree camera and ADAS.

The new front-wheel drive Innova will get a strong-hybrid powertrain with a 2-litre petrol engine.

Ahead of its global premiere on November 21, here’s the first clean image of the Toyota Innova Hycross. The new generation Innova has undergone a complete overhaul with various aspects built from scratch.

The new Innova Hycross loses the traditional MPV attire associated with the Innova nameplate and goes with an SUV-ish design language. The upright front profile houses a mesh grille with black elements and a chrome surround, flanked by new swept-back LED headlamps.

The grille is separated from the lower part of the bumper with a thin gap, which also houses the LED DRLs and front parking sensors. The fog lamps have been cleverly placed just above the skid plate.

Also read: It’s Happening! Maruti Will Sell Its Own Version Of New Gen Toyota Innova

The side profile flaunts unique alloy wheels and a slightly sloping roofline. It is likely longer and should sit lower than the Innova Crysta. The rear profile can’t be seen here, but it will house large wrap-around tail lamps as seen from various spy shots. Overall, the Innova Hycross looks like a completely new model, ditching its conventional look, that is a lot more premium.

The interior of the Hycross is yet to be seen in detail, but we’re expecting a complete makeover here too with upmarket touches. While a panoramic sunroof and roof-mounted AC vents have been confirmed, we’re expecting a larger free-standing touchscreen system and a 360-degree camera. Moreover, it might be the first Toyota in India to feature advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

The Toyota Innova Hycross will be underpinned by a monocoque chassis and will be front-wheel drive, as opposed to the Crysta’s ladder-on-frame chassis and rear-wheel-drive system. Underneath the hood, it’ll be getting a 2-litre strong-hybrid petrol powertrain, ditching the current 2.4-litre diesel motor for good. The strong-hybrid is expected to deliver a claimed fuel efficiency of around 20kmpl.

Also Read: New Toyota Innova To Get These 5 Things For The First Time Ever!

The new Innova is expected to go on sale in India in January 2023 and its predecessor, the Crysta, will continue to be on sale alongside it. The MPV’s prices are expected to start from around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).