Modified On Nov 15, 2022 04:23 PM By Ansh for Toyota Innova Hycross

The only other MPV in India with this feature is the Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Toyota will unveil the Innova Hycross on November 25.

The MPV will feature ADAS functionalities, also the first for a Toyota in India.

It will be on sale alongside the Innova Crysta.

We expect the Hycross to be priced from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

A recent post from Toyota has reaffirmed that the upcoming Innova Hycross will get a panoramic sunroof. This will make it the first mass-market MPV in India to have that feature. Earlier 3D rendering of the Innova’s chassis suggested the presence of a panoramic sunroof. The image also showcases ambient lighting around the sunroof, AC vents on the side walls and a likely dashcam upfront.

Panoramic sunroofs have become quite popular in the country since their integration into mass-market SUVs. While most SUVs have this feature, it is still scarce to see it on an MPV. With the Hycross getting a panoramic sunroof, we could get to see more MPVs having one in the near future. As of now, only Kia Carens gets a sunroof (single pane) in MPVs priced under Rs 25 lakh.

The new front-wheel-drive Innova will be powered by a 2-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine with a combined output of close to 194PS. A 170PS non-hybrid version will also be offered. It will also be equipped with up to seven airbags, ADAS, a large touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera.

The Hycross will make its debut on November 25 and will go on sale alongside the Innova Crysta. It will be a premium alternative to the Kia Carens and the Mahindra Marazzo considering its expected starting price of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).