While it won’t get a convertible soft-top like its three-door version, it will offer some form of an open-top experience

A test mule of the five-door Thar has been spied with outline of a removable roof panel.

It’s likely to get fixed metal and composite roof options with the latter getting a removable section.

Could gain a larger touchscreen system, automatic AC, up to six airbags, and a rear parking camera.

Three-door Thar’s turbo-petrol and diesel engines to be retained; possibly in a higher state of tuning.

Expected to debut by late 2023.

The five-door Mahindra Thar has been spied yet again, this time from above. The latest sighting shows us a possible removable roof panel for the rear row.

We’re expecting the five-door to be offered with two roof options - a fixed metal top and a hard composite like the one fitted on the three-door hard-top. The latter might get a ‘remove roof panel’ option so as to make the cabin airier and offer the full adventure vehicle experience. The three-door’s convertible soft-top is unlikely to be offered with the five-door.

The five-door Mahindra Thar will carry the same silhouette but with obvious visual changes like the extra length, additional rear door, and a rear quarter glass. It will be underpinned by the Scorpio N’s pentalink suspension, which would be more suitable for improved driving dynamics in this high-clearance boxy SUV. We’re also expecting multiple seating configurations to be offered based on previous sightings.

The cabin of the bigger Thar is also expected to undergo some revisions with feature additions like a larger touchscreen, automatic AC, up to six airbags and a rear parking camera.

The five-door Thar will continue with the three-door’s 2.2-litre diesel and 2-litre turbo-petrol engines, albeit in a higher tune. Transmission options will be retained, which include six-speed manual and automatic units for both. In addition to 4X4, it could also get a rear-wheel drivetrain.

Mahindra will demand a premium for the five-door Thar, over its three-door model. The latter retails from Rs 13.59 lakh to Rs 16.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The five-door Force Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Jimny will compete with the upcoming version of the Thar–all of them expected to debut in 2023.

