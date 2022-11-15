Published On Nov 15, 2022 12:24 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Tucson

Buyers now have the choice of a premium electric SUV for the price of a combustion engine midsize SUV

BYD has launched the Atto 3 premium electric SUV in India at Rs 34 lakh (ex-showroom). While it doesn’t have any direct rivals in the country yet, it serves as an upgrade over the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV, both smaller in size and priced around Rs 25 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: BYD Atto 3 Vs MG ZS EV Vs Hyundai Kona Electric - Range, Specifications And Features Compared

However, at this price point, the Atto 3 serves as a potential alternative to premium midsize SUVs with internal combustion engines and here’s a quick comparison of their powertrain specifications:

Model Atto 3 Battery 60.48kWh Range 521km (ARAI-claimed) Power/Torque 204PS/310Nm ICE SUVs Model Tucson Compass C5 Aircross Tiguan Engine 2-litre petrol / 2-litre diesel 1.4-litre turbo-petrol / 2-litre diesel 2-litre diesel 2-litre turbo-petrol Power/Torque 156PS and 192Nm / 186PS and 416Nm 163PS and 250Nm / 170PS and 350Nm 177PS and 400Nm 190PS and 320Nm

The BYD Atto 3 offers more ‘PS’ than any of the ICE SUVs in the price range, but the diesel engines are still on top when it comes to the torque output. However, an electric powertrain also has the advantage of delivering all of its performance immediately unlike a combustion engine that needs to climb up the revs.

Let’s see how the Atto 3 stacks up against these rivals in terms of prices:

BYD Atto 3 Hyundai Tucson Jeep Compass Citroen C5 Aircross VW Tiguan Model S DCT - Rs 28.29 lakh Signature Petrol-AT - Rs 30.17 lakh Model S Diesel AT 4X4 - Rs 31.29 lakh Signature Diesel AT - Rs 32.87 lakh STD - Rs 33.99 lakh Signature Diesel AT 4WD - Rs 34.39 lakh Elegance - Rs 33.50 lakh Shine - Rs 36.67 lakh

The top-end petrol variants of the Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass are considerably more affordable than the BYD Atto 3, by a few lakh rupees.

For the price of an Atto 3, you can also consider the Volkswagen Tiguan and the top-end Tucson diesel with all-wheel drive. The turbo-petrol VW Tiguan is Rs 50,000 more affordable than the EV while the diesel Tucson is the vice-versa.

Hyundai’s contender is the only one here apart from the Atto 3 to offer ADAS tech.

The top-spec Compass diesel-auto 4X4 trim is more affordable than the Atto 3 by nearly Rs 3 lakh. Not only can you have something more versatile, with a claimed fuel economy of 15.3kmpl, it can cover 900km between refills. However, the cost of a full tank of diesel and the cost to fully charge the BYD’s battery are nothing alike.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV400 EV vs Rivals: Range And Other Figures Compared

The Citroen C5 Aircross is the costliest here, demanding close to Rs 3 lakh over the BYD. It is a diesel-only offering that stands out for its comfort, ride quality and styling.

While the Atto 3 is pricier than most rivals here, it is likely to attract buyers who were looking for a premium EV experience without breaking into the luxury space where prices start from over Rs 50 lakh.

Read More on : Hyundai Tucson Automatic