BYD Atto 3 Vs Petrol And Diesel Midsize SUVs: Price Talk

Published On Nov 15, 2022 12:24 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Tucson

Buyers now have the choice of a premium electric SUV for the price of a combustion engine midsize SUV

BYD Atto 3 Vs Rivals

BYD has launched the Atto 3 premium electric SUV in India at Rs 34 lakh (ex-showroom). While it doesn’t have any direct rivals in the country yet, it serves as an upgrade over the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV, both smaller in size and priced around Rs 25 Lakh (ex-showroom). 

However, at this price point, the Atto 3 serves as a potential alternative to premium midsize SUVs with internal combustion engines and here’s a quick comparison of their powertrain specifications: 

Model

Atto 3

Battery

60.48kWh

Range

521km (ARAI-claimed)

Power/Torque

204PS/310Nm

ICE SUVs

Model

Tucson

Compass

C5 Aircross

Tiguan

Engine

2-litre petrol / 2-litre diesel

1.4-litre turbo-petrol / 2-litre diesel

2-litre diesel

2-litre turbo-petrol

Power/Torque

156PS and 192Nm / 186PS and 416Nm

163PS and 250Nm / 170PS and 350Nm

177PS and 400Nm

190PS and 320Nm

The BYD Atto 3 offers more ‘PS’ than any of the ICE SUVs in the price range, but the diesel engines are still on top when it comes to the torque output. However, an electric powertrain also has the advantage of delivering all of its performance immediately unlike a combustion engine that needs to climb up the revs.

BYD Atto 3 EV

Let’s see how the Atto 3 stacks up against these rivals in terms of prices:

BYD Atto 3

Hyundai Tucson

Jeep Compass

Citroen C5 Aircross

VW Tiguan
   

Model S DCT - Rs 28.29 lakh

    
 

Signature Petrol-AT - Rs 30.17 lakh

      
   

Model S Diesel AT 4X4 - Rs 31.29 lakh

    
 

Signature Diesel AT - Rs 32.87 lakh

      

STD - Rs 33.99 lakh

Signature Diesel AT 4WD - Rs 34.39 lakh

    

Elegance - Rs 33.50 lakh
     

Shine - Rs 36.67 lakh

  

  • The top-end petrol variants of the Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass are considerably more affordable than the BYD Atto 3, by a few lakh rupees. 

  • For the price of an Atto 3, you can also consider the Volkswagen Tiguan and the top-end Tucson diesel with all-wheel drive. The turbo-petrol VW Tiguan is Rs 50,000 more affordable than the EV while the diesel Tucson is the vice-versa.

  • Hyundai’s contender is the only one here apart from the Atto 3 to offer ADAS tech. 

Volkswagen Tiguan

  • The top-spec Compass diesel-auto 4X4 trim is more affordable than the Atto 3 by nearly Rs 3 lakh. Not only can you have something more versatile, with a claimed fuel economy of 15.3kmpl, it can cover 900km between refills. However, the cost of a full tank of diesel and the cost to fully charge the BYD’s battery are nothing alike.

  • The Citroen C5 Aircross is the costliest here, demanding close to Rs 3 lakh over the BYD. It is a diesel-only offering that stands out for its comfort, ride quality and styling.

Jeep Compass

  • While the Atto 3 is pricier than most rivals here, it is likely to attract buyers who were looking for a premium EV experience without breaking into the luxury space where prices start from over Rs 50 lakh.

T
Published by
Tarun
Write your Comment on Hyundai Tucson

1 comment
1
M
mudit
Nov 15, 2022 5:07:00 PM

ALso consider the On ROad price, and compare again. Take Bengaluru for example. all other cars have 6-7 Lakhs RTO charges, where as Atto 3 has just 25K because its an EV. It becomes cheapest then

    • Jeep Compass
    • Volkswagen Tiguan
    • Citroen C5 Aircross
    • BYD Atto 3
    • Hyundai Tucson

