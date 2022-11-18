Published On Nov 18, 2022 01:45 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Thar

The Thar’s mechanical locking diff is replaced by a brake locking differential which assists in traction when wheel slip is detected

Mechanical locking differential is now only available with the Thar LX diesel as an option.

Petrol variants will no longer feature the mechanical differential.

Other off-roading essentials like a low-range transfer case and auto hub locks are still present.

A locking rear differential sends equal torque to rear wheels to navigate through low traction surfaces.

The Thar comes with petrol and diesel engine choices, both get manual and automatic gearbox options.

It’s currently priced from Rs 13.59 lakh to Rs 16.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The second-generation Mahindra Thar has been subjected to a variety of updates since launch, including variant and colour rejigs, price hikes and feature revisions. This latest update sees the off-road SUV lose the mechanical rear locking differential (MLD) for its petrol variants, while it will only be offered as an option with the diesel engine (top-spec LX trim).

What Happens Now?

Mahindra is now offering the SUV only with a brake locking differential (BLD) in the top LX trim. Unlike the MLD, which transfers equal power to both rear wheels to draw the car out of a tough spot, the BLD detects slippage and electronically applies the brake on the wheel with no grip and sends most of the power and torque to the wheel which has more traction.

Purpose Of A Locking Differential

Locking differentials are key to overcome terrains with loose surfaces where a vehicle will not be able to properly put power down to the ground. By ensuring equal or appropriate distribution of force between the wheels, the differential can ensure power is not lost to a wheel with no traction that will not help the car move.

Also Read: Latest Waiting Periods For Mahindra Thar, XUV700, Scorpio N & Scorpio Classic

Still Gets Multiple Off-road Features

Although it has lost the mechanical locking differential, the Thar still comes with a bunch of off-roading essentials as before including a low-range transfer case, four-wheel low and high drive options and automatic hub locks.

Also See: These Are The Clearest Spy Shots Of 2023 5-Door Mahindra Thar So Far

Thar’s Powertrains

Mahindra offers the Thar with two engine options: a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (150PS and 320Nm) and a 2.2-litre diesel engine (130PS and 300Nm). Both are coupled to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission, which send power to all four wheels.

We expect the carmaker to offer the top-spec petrol-powered variants of the SUV with the brake locking differential too given the withdrawal of MLD. It is yet to be seen if this mechanical revision to the Thar will affect its prices.

Mahindra’s three-door off-roader is currently priced from Rs 13.59 lakh to Rs 16.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Meanwhile, its rival, the Force Gurkha, comes with four-wheel drive along with independently locking front and rear differentials.

Read More on : Mahindra Thar Automatic