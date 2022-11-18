English | हिंदी

Tata Tiago NRG CNG Prices Are Out

Modified On Nov 18, 2022 05:24 PM By Ansh for Tata Tiago NRG

Both variants of the Tiago NRG now get a CNG option

  • The CNG variants carry a premium of Rs 90,000 over respective petrol-only variants.

  • They are powered by the same engine as the regular Tiago NRG.

  • There are no noticeable changes apart from the i-CNG badging.

  • Nearly all of the boot is now taken up by the CNG cylinder.

  • Prices for the Tiago NRG CNG variants start from Rs 7.4 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata, after launching CNG variants for the Tiago and Tigor, has introduced it on the Tiago NRG as well. Both the Tiago NRG variants, XT and XZ, get the CNG option at a premium of Rs 90,000.

Engine and Performance

Tata Tiago NRG CNG Tank

The Tiago NRG CNG gets the same 1.2-litre petrol engine (making 86PS and 113Nm in petrol mode) as the other variants, paired only with a five-speed manual transmission. These output figures are reduced to 73PS and 95Nm in CNG mode, same as the regular Tiago’s CNG variants. It should also get the unique feature of Tata’s i-CNG technology, offering the ability to start the car in CNG mode only.

Anything New?

Tata Tiago NRG CNG: i-CNG badge
Tata Tiago NRG CNG Interior

There is no change to the features list of the Tiago NRG. The list includes a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver’s display, height adjustable driver’s seat, a cooled glovebox and more. What it also gets are a fuel switch button near the steering column and the ‘i-CNG’ badging on its exterior. 

Prices 

Tata Tiago NRG CNG Side
Tata Tiago NRG CNG Front

Variant

Petrol

CNG

Difference

NRG XT

Rs 6.50 lakh

Rs 7.40 lakh

+Rs 90,000

NRG XZ

Rs 6.90 lakh

Rs 7.80 lakh

+Rs 90,000

Bookings for these variants are open at Tata’s dealerships across the country. Like its petrol-only counterpart, the CNG version does not have any direct rivals. But it’s similarly priced as CNG variants of the likes of the Maruti Grand i10 Nios and Maruti Swift.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

