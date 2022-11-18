Modified On Nov 18, 2022 05:54 PM By Rohit for Maruti Alto K10

The CNG kit is available with the mid-spec VXi variant only

Maruti has priced the Alto K10 CNG at Rs 5.95 lakh, a premium of Rs 95,000 over its corresponding petrol variant.

It is the eleventh passenger vehicle from Maruti to get the alternative fuel option.

The CNG version gets a 1-litre petrol engine (57PS and 82.1Nm) and offers a claimed mileage of 33.85km/kg.

Gets a retuned suspension setup to support the added weight of the CNG kit.

Features the same equipment list as its corresponding petrol-manual variant.

Shortly after introducing the Baleno and XL6 CNG, Maruti has now launched the alternative fuel option in the new Alto K10. The entry-level hatchback is the eleventh passenger vehicle in the carmaker’s portfolio to come with the factory-fitted CNG kit.

Variant Offered In And Price Premium

Maruti has equipped only the mid-spec VXi trim of the Alto K10 with the CNG option. Here’s a look at its price vis-à-vis its petrol counterpart:

Variant CNG Price Standard Variant’s Price Difference VXi Rs 5.95 lakh Rs 5 lakh +Rs 95,000

As seen in the table above, the CNG variant commands a premium of Rs 95,000 over its regular petrol version.

Updates Under The Hood

The Alto K10 CNG is powered by the same 1-litre Dual Jet petrol engine as the standard model, albeit making 57PS and 82.1Nm when fed with CNG. It comes only with a five-speed manual transmission and Maruti claims it will return a mileage of 33.85km/kg.

Also Read: 10 CNG Cars That Are Your Best Bets For Under Rs 10 Lakh On-road

Other Changes And Features

The Alto K10 CNG gets a retuned suspension setup to improve the handling and ride quality with the added weight of the tank. Apart from this, no other changes have been made to the hatchback. The equipment list of CNG variants matches the corresponding petrol-manual variant of the Alto K10.

Also Read: Maruti Arena Cars Have Up To 4 Months Of Wait Time

Who Are Its Challengers?

The Alto K10 CNG doesn’t have any direct rival but can be considered as an alternative to the S-Presso CNG that is priced from Rs 5.90 lakh.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Maruti Alto K10 on road price