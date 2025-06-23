All
    Audi Q7 Signature Edition Launched In India At Rs 99.81 Lakh, Gets Minor Cosmetic Enhancements And 2 Features

    Modified On Jun 23, 2025 12:54 PM By Dipan

    The Signature Edition will be available in limited numbers and is priced the same as the fully-loaded Technology variant it is based on

    Audi Q7 Signature Edition

    • Essentially an accessory pack with no extra price over the fully-loaded Technology variant.

    • Introduces new puddle lamp projection design, new alloy wheel paint and a metallic key cover.

    • Inside, it gets stainless steel pedals, a coffee maker and a dashcam.

    • Other features include a 3-screen setup, 4-zone auto AC, panoramic sunroof and a wireless phone charger.

    • The safety suite includes 8 airbags, 360-degree camera, park assist and ADAS.

    • Powered by the same 3-litre V6 engine that puts out 340 PS and 500 Nm.

    After introducing the A4 Signature Edition, Audi India has now launched the Q7 Signature Edition at Rs 99.81 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). Offered in limited numbers, this special edition of the flagship SUV gets a few design enhancements, along with some added features over the standard variant. But before diving into the details, here is a look at the updated price list for all variants of the Audi Q7:

    Variant

    Price

    Premium Plus

    Rs 90.48 lakh

    Technology

    Rs 99.81 lakh

    Signature Edition (new)

    Rs 99.81 lakh

    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    As seen in the table above, the new Signature Edition is priced the same as the top-spec Technology variant it is based on. Let us now take a closer look at all the enhancements and additions this limited-run edition brings to the table:

    What’s New?

    Audi Q7 Signature Edition front
    Audi Q7 Signature Edition puddle lamps

    On the outside, the Q7 Signature Edition retains familiar elements like the LED headlights, 20-inch alloy wheels, and wraparound LED tail lights. The Signature Editions, however, packs the following additions:

    • New puddle lamp projection with Audi logo

    • Self-balancing wheel hub caps

    • New alloy-wheel paint

    • Metallic key cover

    The Signature Edition is available in all the exterior colour options offered with the Q7 Technology variant, including Mythos Black, Glacier White, Sakhir Gold, Samurai Gray and Waitomo Blue.

    Audi Q7 Signature Edition coffee maker
    Audi Q7 Signature Edition dashboard

    Inside, the Q7 Signature Edition continues to offer the same cabin theme choices as the standard variant which can be had with either black and beige or black and tan However, in addition to sportier stainless steel pedals, it introduces two new amenities:

    • Coffee maker

    • Dashcam

    Apart from these additions, everything else remains unchanged. It continues with features such as the 3-spoke steering wheel, dual digital screens for the infotainment system and driver’s display as well as a separate screen for climate control functions. 

    Other Features And Safety

    As mentioned earlier, the Audi Q7 Signature Edition gets a triple screen setup, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and another display below the infotainment for the climate control panel. It is also equipped with a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, multi-colour ambient lighting, powered front seats, a panoramic sunroof and a powered tailgate.

    Its safety suite includes 8 airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera and a lane departure warning.

    Powertrain Options

    The Q7 Signature Edition continues with the same V6 engine as the regular SUV, the details of which are as follows

    Engine

    3-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid tech

    Power

    340 PS

    Torque

    500 Nm

    Transmission

    8-speed AT*

    Drivetrain

    All-wheel-drive (AWD)

    *AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

    It can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 5.6 seconds before clocking an electronically-limited top speed of 250 kmph.

    Price and Rivals

    Audi Q7 Signature Edition rear

    The Audi Q7 rivals other premium SUVs including the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5 and Volvo XC90.

