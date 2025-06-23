Audi Q7 Signature Edition Launched In India At Rs 99.81 Lakh, Gets Minor Cosmetic Enhancements And 2 Features

The Signature Edition will be available in limited numbers and is priced the same as the fully-loaded Technology variant it is based on

After introducing the A4 Signature Edition, Audi India has now launched the Q7 Signature Edition at Rs 99.81 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). Offered in limited numbers, this special edition of the flagship SUV gets a few design enhancements, along with some added features over the standard variant. But before diving into the details, here is a look at the updated price list for all variants of the Audi Q7:

Variant Price Premium Plus Rs 90.48 lakh Technology Rs 99.81 lakh Signature Edition (new) Rs 99.81 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

As seen in the table above, the new Signature Edition is priced the same as the top-spec Technology variant it is based on. Let us now take a closer look at all the enhancements and additions this limited-run edition brings to the table:

What’s New?

On the outside, the Q7 Signature Edition retains familiar elements like the LED headlights, 20-inch alloy wheels, and wraparound LED tail lights. The Signature Editions, however, packs the following additions:

New puddle lamp projection with Audi logo

Self-balancing wheel hub caps

New alloy-wheel paint

Metallic key cover

The Signature Edition is available in all the exterior colour options offered with the Q7 Technology variant, including Mythos Black, Glacier White, Sakhir Gold, Samurai Gray and Waitomo Blue.

Inside, the Q7 Signature Edition continues to offer the same cabin theme choices as the standard variant which can be had with either black and beige or black and tan However, in addition to sportier stainless steel pedals, it introduces two new amenities:

Coffee maker

Dashcam

Apart from these additions, everything else remains unchanged. It continues with features such as the 3-spoke steering wheel, dual digital screens for the infotainment system and driver’s display as well as a separate screen for climate control functions.

Other Features And Safety

As mentioned earlier, the Audi Q7 Signature Edition gets a triple screen setup, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and another display below the infotainment for the climate control panel. It is also equipped with a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, multi-colour ambient lighting, powered front seats, a panoramic sunroof and a powered tailgate.

Its safety suite includes 8 airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera and a lane departure warning.

Powertrain Options

The Q7 Signature Edition continues with the same V6 engine as the regular SUV, the details of which are as follows

Engine 3-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid tech Power 340 PS Torque 500 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT* Drivetrain All-wheel-drive (AWD)

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

It can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 5.6 seconds before clocking an electronically-limited top speed of 250 kmph.

Price and Rivals

The Audi Q7 rivals other premium SUVs including the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5 and Volvo XC90.

