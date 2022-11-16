Modified On Nov 16, 2022 03:42 PM By Tarun for Citroen C3

It’s currently offered in two variants, which miss out on a few important features

A test mule of the C3 has been spied with additional features, hinting that it could be a new top-end variant.

The spied model is seen with a rear camera and rear wiper washer, which are currently missing on the hatch.

Could borrow more of Brazil-spec’s features including powered ORVMs, height adjustable headrests and six airbags.

Unlikely to get any mechanical changes for the new variant.

Expected to get an automatic transmission in the near future.

A test mule of the Citroen C3 has been spotted, and we believe it could be its new top-end variant. The French hatchback could get this better-equipped trim in 2023.

The spied test mule sports a new brown shade as well. You can also spot alloy wheels (an optional accessory on the current trims), a rear wiper washer and rear parking camera, which are missing on the C3’s current top-end model.

The Brazil-spec C3 gets several additional features over the India-spec model including power adjustable ORVMs, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a rear camera, rear wiper/washer, height adjustable headrests and a three-point seatbelt for all seats. We’re expecting all of these bits to be carried over to the new top-end variant.

It currently features a 10-inch touchscreen system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted controls, two rear fast chargers, height adjustable driver’s seat, dual front airbags, and rear parking sensors.

More importantly, the Brazil-spec Citroen C3 gets the option of a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission mated to a 120PS, 1.6-litre petrol engine. However, the Indian model gets 82PS, 1.2-litre petrol and 110PS, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engines with the choice of a five-speed manual and a six-speed manual transmission, respectively. The choice of an automatic transmission for the C3 is also expected to be introduced in India sometime next year.

The new variant is likely to command a premium over the current top-end Feel Turbo variant, which is priced at Rs 8.15 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, Citroen is gearing up for the debut of the all-electric C3, and it’ll happen by the end of December.

Source

Read More on : Citroen C3 on road price