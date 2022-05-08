Published On May 08, 2022 08:00 AM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio 2022

The first full week of May 2022 saw two Indian carmakers – Tata and Mahindra – put out teasers of the upcoming Nexon EV Max (long-range version) and the new-generation Scorpio, respectively. Bookings for the Jeep Meridian and facelifted Audi A8 L commenced in the same week as well.

Let’s check out all the important updates of the week:

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Teased: Mahindra has released the first teaser video of the new-generation Scorpio. While it doesn’t show the SUV as such, it does mention that it’s internally code-named Z101.

Jeep India Opens Bookings For The Meridian: The new three-row SUV from Jeep, the Meridian, will go on sale in June. Ahead of its price announcement, the American carmaker has now started taking bookings for the full-size SUV.

2022 Hyundai Creta Launched: Hyundai has launched the model year 2022 (MY22) Creta. The compact SUV now comes in an all-new limited-run Knight Edition, a new transmission option, a new variant, and even with a new colour choice.

2022 Audi A8 L Bookings Open: Audi has opened bookings for the facelifted A8 L. The luxury saloon gets a bunch of cosmetic enhancements along with a host of cabin customisation options. To top it all, it comes with three screens inside the cabin.

Honda City Hybrid Goes On Sale: The Honda City Hybrid has been launched in India. It comes with an electric motor, a motor generator, a small battery pack, and a 1.5-litre petrol engine. With the prices out, the carmaker has immediately commenced deliveries of the hybrid sedan.

Sixth-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class Unveiled In India: Ahead of its launch on May 10, the sixth-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class has been revealed in India. With baby S-Class-like looks, the new C-Class is a striking machine and has grown in all dimensions over its past iteration. It will be sold in three trims here and comes with both petrol and diesel engine options.

Tata Avinya To Enter Production: Toward the end of April, we got to see a brand-new concept from Tata called the ‘Avinya’. While it has elements from different body styles including a hatchback and a crossover, we were expecting it to only be a show car, but Tata’s MD surprised us by revealing that the EV will be put into production by 2025.

Citroen C3 India Unveil Details Out: Citroen is gearing up to launch its second model, the C3, soon in India. The French carmaker has now announced that it will be unveiling the cross-hatch in June.

Maruti’s Compact SUV Spied Again: The new compact SUV from Maruti has been spied again, this time revealing a few more details. From the spy shots, it was evident that the latest test mule sported a new alloy wheel design and a 360-degree camera.

Tata Teases The Nexon EV Max: Tata Motors will be introducing the long-range Nexon EV (now known as Nexon EV Max) on May 11. It has put out a few teaser videos of the electric SUV showing its new features and exterior and interior highlights.