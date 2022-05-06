Modified On May 06, 2022 04:49 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio 2022

The new Scorpio is expected to be revealed this June as it marks its 20th birthday

Third-gen Scorpio codenamed as Z101 internally.

The official teaser shows full LED lighting with sequential turn indicators.

To get a dual-tone black and brown interior theme.

Will get a feature-rich cabin including dual-zone climate control, electric sunroof, roof-mounted speakers, and multiple airbags.

To get 2.2-litre diesel and 2-litre turbo-petrol engines with RWD and 4WD options.

Mahindra has teased the new-generation Scorpio for the first time. The carmaker is calling it ‘the Big Daddy of SUVs’ and is internally codenamed Z101. The SUV is expected to be revealed in June, which marks its 20th birthday, followed by its launch.

The new teaser shows us the dual-chamber full LED headlapms with sequential turn indicators, C-shaped LED DRLs, and the LED fog lamps. More details on its styling will soon be revealed as the launch nears.

The new Scorpio will get a dual-tone brown and black shade for the cabin and seat upholstery. It will be offered in both six and seven seater configurations.

The new Scorpio will feature full LED lighting, dual-zone climate control, drive modes, auto engine idle-start-stop, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, connected car tech, the XUV700’s semi-digital instrument cluster featuring a 7-inch screen, an electric sunroof, and wireless phone charging.

Safety will be covered by multiple airbags, hill start/descent assist, traction control, a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, and automatic headlamps and wipers.

The new-generation Mahindra Scorpio will get the XUV700’s 2.2-litre diesel and 2-litre turbo-petrol engines, with 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options. It will get rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive variants, with the latter featuring a low range gearbox.

It’s expected to retail from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. As earlier, it will be a more rugged alternative to the Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos , Nissan Kicks , Renault Duster , Skoda Kushaq , and Volkswagen Taigun .

Read More on : Mahindra Scorpio diesel