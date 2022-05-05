Modified On May 05, 2022 12:30 PM By Sonny for Tata Avinya

The new design philosophy is indicative of Tata’s global aspirations and it will indeed be a stunning presence on the road

Avinya concept confirmed for production by Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

It debuts Tata’s Gen3 architecture dedicated to EV models.

Gen3 EVs to focus on maximising interior space.

Tata will launch the first market-ready Gen3 EV by 2025 and has plans for a global line-up.

The plan is to prepare a production model as close to the concept vehicle as feasible.

Tata showcased the Avinya concept based on the firm’s Gen3 architecture dedicated for battery electric vehicles. The EV’s design is a combination of various car body styles such as a hatchback, an MPV and a crossover. It looks unlike anything Tata currently offers, which is why we were pleasantly shocked when the carmaker confirmed that the EV will enter production and be a part of its global electric line-up.

When we posed the question to Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, he responded with, “Absolutely. When I say 2025, the intention is to deliver this concept”. He further mentioned that the main focus of Tata’s Gen3 EVs will be to maximise interior space from the exterior proportions, as seen in the Avinya concept. The idea is to make a 4.3-metre-long model offer space comparable to that of a 4.6-4.7 metre car.

The Tata Motors head also said, “There will be changes as it is going through the phases of engineering confirmation and feasibility.” Understandably, the concept’s suicide doors and 22-inch wheels are unlikely to make it to production. But, Chandra says a lot of work has already gone into developing the concept into a premium road car that can take on global competitors. Shailesh also specified that the Avinya “is not as close to maturity as seen with the Curvv”, which is close to production.

Martin Ulharik, Head of Global Design Tata Motors, also confirmed that his latest creation was headed for production. He stated, “Our intention is to put this on the road and my challenge is to get as much of this on the road as possible. So this is the design philosophy and actually this is the product we're already working on.”

“We have been working on it for the better part of 8 months, both as a concept and as a production car. But, reality is, it will take till 2025 to get something this ambitious on the road”, explained Martin.

“For a 4.3 metre vehicle, it has the space of a Harrier inside in terms of legroom and overall cabin space” added Martin when talking about the cabin-centric design of the Avinya. For reference, the Harrier SUV measures just under 4.6 metres in length with a 2.7 metre long wheelbase.

Tata’s new skateboard EV architecture allows the Avinya to have its wheels positioned at the very corners of the body with little overhang and a long wheelbase. As a result, the concept looks longer than it is. It also debuts key identity changes for Tata’s future EVs with its LED light signature that forms a “T” in the centre. The Avinya also features a taillight design that is wider than the body, with the extensions acting as winglets. Interestingly enough, the EV has 200mm of ground clearance, enough to survive Indian road conditions.