Modified On May 04, 2022 05:27 PM By Rohit

The highlight of the latest spy shot was the spied mule’s 360-degree camera

Maruti is expected to unveil its new compact SUV in the second half of 2022.

It had sleek headlights and taillights and a Baleno-like grille.

Features on board could include a 9-inch touchscreen and a head-up display.

To be based on Toyota’s upcoming compact SUV.

Will get a self-charging hybrid powertrain like the new Honda City Hybrid.

Maruti’s upcoming compact SUV has been spied again, this time near the firm’s plant in Gurugram. It will be a badge engineered product and willl based on the Toyota D22 SUV (codenamed) and will be revealed post the Toyota SUV in the second half of 2022.

The latest spied mule was draped in heavy black camouflage while revealing some details. Compared to previous spy shots, the newly spied model was equipped with a 360-degree camera setup as suggested by the ORVM-mounted cameras and a new single-tone alloy wheel design.

It did have the sleek headlights, Baleno-like front grille, and sleek wraparound taillights, as seen on the model snapped earlier.

The SUV will be a feature-loaded offering and could come with a head-up display, a large touchscreen unit, and a premium sound system. It may even be equipped it with some Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) like blind spot monitoring and automatic emergency braking.

Maruti’s compact SUV will be manufactured solely by Toyota for both brands. They will also feature a self-charging hybrid powertrain, likely a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a motor and a small battery pack. This hybrid setup is capable of switching between pure-electric, hybrid and engine-only modes to ensure maximum efficiency.

Both the Maruti and Toyota SUVs will be entering a crowded and highly competitive segment. They will face competition from the MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks, and Hyundai Creta.