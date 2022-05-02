Modified On May 03, 2022 11:46 AM By Sonny for Jeep Meridian

Expect units to be arriving at dealerships soon but wait till June for the prices

Jeep has opened bookings for the Meridian whose launch is slated for June.

SUV’s production is now underway at Jeep’s Ranjangaon facility.

The Meridian will be offered with a 2-litre diesel engine with the choice of a 6-speed MT or a 9-speed AT.

Equipment list of the seven-seater SUV includes panoramic sunroof and power adjustable front seats.

It will be offered in two trims, prices expected to start from Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

The upcoming three-row SUV from Jeep, the Meridian, has started rolling off the production line at the brand’s Ranjangaon facility. At the same time, Jeep has officially started taking bookings for the car with a deposit of Rs 50,000, and the asking price of which will be announced in June.

The Meridian is Jeep’s second model to be manufactured almost entirely in India. It shares similarities with its siblings like the Compass and Grand Cherokee in terms of exterior design. However, there are far more commonalities between the Meridian and Compass when it comes to the interior (think dashboard and features). The Meridian arrives strictly as a seven-seater, offering seat back recline adjustment for all three rows.

Jeep equips the SUV with features including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control with dedicated vents for each row, and 8-way electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats. Its safety kit comprises six airbags as standard, various stability and traction-assists, and a 360-degree camera.

It will be introduced with a diesel engine, the same 2-litre unit found in the Compass making 170PS and 350Nm, and the transmission options are a 6-speed manual (FWD only) and a 9-speed automatic (FWD and AWD).

The Jeep Meridian will be taking on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq and MG Gloster. It will be offered in two trim levels – Limited and Limited (O) –with prices expected to start from around Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). Jeep will begin offering test drives and dealer presentations for the Meridian by mid-May.