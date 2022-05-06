Published On May 06, 2022 12:35 PM By Tarun for Tata Nexon EV

Its major highlight will be the larger battery pack and improved range

It will get a new illuminated gear selector dial with a ‘Park’ mode.

Adjustable regenerative braking, auto-hold, electronic parking brake, and drive modes among new additions.

Another teaser shows a glimpse of the cabin, which seems to be largely unchanged.

Expected EV to have ventilated front seats, auto-dimming IRVM, an air purifier, cruise control, rear disc brakes, and ESC.

Likely to come with a 40kWh battery pack and a 136PS electric motor.

Could offer a range of around 400 kilometres.

Tata has yet again teased the upcoming Nexon EV Max ahead of its launch on May 11. It will be the firm’s new range-topping electric model that will be offered with a larger battery pack.

The first teaser shows us its new illuminated gear selector dial with a ‘Park’ mode. You can see the futuristic looking dial which shows the select drive mode in the middle. Besides, the Nexon EV Max is also seen with an adjustable regenerative braking switch, auto-hold function, electronic parking brake, and drive modes (Sports and Eco).

In the other teaser, we can see that the Nexon EV Max will continue with the standard model’s semi-digital instrument cluster (featuring a 7-inch colour display) and the 7-inch infotainment touchscreen. We’re further expecting a revised seat upholstery along with features such as ventilated front seats, auto-dimming IRVM, an air purifier, cruise control, rear disc brakes, and electronic stability control (ESC).

There are no exterior changes seen onboard, save for the new alloy wheels. The headlight design, the closed grille, and the tri-arrow inserts are the same as the outgoing model.

The Nexon EV Max will feature a larger battery pack (40kWh likely), which could offer a range of around 400 kilometres (base model has 312 kilometres). It’s also likely to receive a more powerful electric motor (estimated to deliver 136PS). Currently, the Nexon EV gets a 30.2kWh battery pack with a 129PS electric motor.

The Tata NExon EV Max is likely to be priced around Rs 18 lakh, demanding a premium over its current price range of Rs 14.54 lakh to Rs 17.15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to be an affordable alternative to the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric.

