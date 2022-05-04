Modified On May 04, 2022 12:17 PM By Sonny for Honda City Hybrid

The hybrid sedan is being offered in a single top-spec trim with ADAS

Honda City e:HEV is based on the top-spec ZX trim of the regular City.

Hybrid powertrain promises higher fuel economy (26.5kmpl claimed).

It is also the most powerful City with 126PS combined output.

The new model sees the introduction of ADAS to Honda India’s line-up.

It has no direct rivals and a waiting period of up to 6 months.

Honda stated in April 2018 that it will be bringing mass market hybrids to India by 2021. Though a little delayed (due to global circumstances) the first of the hybrid vehicles has arrived with the launch of the Honda City e:HEV.

City e:HEV City ZX Petrol CVT Difference Ex-showroom price Rs 19.5 Rs 15.04 lakh Rs 4.46 lakh

The City hybrid offers sufficiently higher fuel economy with a claimed figure of 26.5kmpl. We also discovered first-hand that the electrified powertrain makes for a smoother and more responsive driving experience. The components involved include a 1.5-litre petrol engine, an electric motor, a motor generator, and a small Lithium-ion battery pack of an unspecified capacity. The combined output of the hybrid system stands at 126PS and 253Nm, and the sedan’s gearbox is a gearless e-CVT.

The self-charging hybrid system automatically switches between three modes: pure EV, hybrid, and engine-only. We’ve explained how Honda’s e:HEV system works in more detail here.

Honda has introduced ADAS with the City e:HEV, a feature suite collectively called ‘Sensing’. This equips the hybrid sedan with collision mitigation braking, road departure mitigation, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and high-beam assist. The only other feature addition over the regular City ZX is the electronic parking brake.

Inside the cabin, the City hybrid differentiates itself with an ivory and black interior theme and vents on the right side of the rear bench. Apart from the above-mentioned tech, the car has the same set of features as the regular City ZX with goodies like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch TFT display in the semi-digital instrument cluster, connected car tech, a sunroof, and six airbags.

By launching the City e:HEV, Honda has taken its first step toward electrifying its Indian line-up. It has no direct rivals in its segment and the closest competition will be the upcoming compact SUVs from Toyota and Maruti Suzuki. The City e:HEV gets a standard warranty of 3-years and unlimited kilometres while the battery is covered by an 8-year/1.6 lakh km warranty.

If you’re looking to put your name down for the hybrid City now, you could be looking at a wait time of up to 6 months. However, this figure could come down based on improvements in the global supply chain situation.

