Published On May 03, 2022 03:40 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Creta

The compact SUV is now available with a new gearbox, new variant and gets an all-new Knight Edition as well

The Creta gets the iMT (clutchless manual) gearbox which is available only on the mid-spec S variant.

Gets a new Knight Edition which comes with blacked-out inserts inside and out.

The new edition is available in S+ (new) and top-spec SX(O) variants only.

There’s also a new S+ DCT variant, which lowers the car’s turbo-petrol version’s starting price by Rs 2.5 lakh.

Gets tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) as standard across the range.

Hyundai has launched the model year 2022 (MY22) Creta with multiple updates. The compact SUV now comes with a new transmission option, new variant, and an all-black, limited-run Knight Edition.

Hyundai Creta iMT

(Hyundai Venue iMT Photo Used For Reference)

S iMT S Manual Difference Rs 12.84 lakh Rs 12.45 lakh Rs 39,000

The Creta is now available with an iMT (clutchless manual) gearbox. The iMT has been paired with the SUV’s 115PS 1.5-litre petrol engine, which also comes with 6-speed manual and CVT automatic options. One big letdown is that the iMT is offered only in the mid-spec ‘S’ variant.

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition

Knight Edition variants Price Difference over regular variant S+ Petrol-MT Rs 13.51 lakh - S+ Diesel-MT Rs 14.47 lakh - SX (O) Petrol IVT* Rs 17.22 lakh Rs 15,000 SX (O) Diesel AT Rs 18.18 lakh Rs 15,000

*CVT automatic

Hyundai has also introduced a new Knight Edition version of the Creta and the variant features ‘Knight Edition’ branding, a blacked-out grille with red inserts, dark chrome ‘Hyundai’ logo, gloss black finishing for the front and rear skid plates, C-pillar garnish, roof rails, ORVMs, shark fin antenna, and tail lamp inserts.

The alloys get a dark metal finish with red brake callipers. The cabin also gets the all-black treatment and there are red inserts on the air vents and seat upholstery.

As for the S+ Dark Knight variants, you only get a smart panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps and DRLs, and 16-inch alloys over the mid-spec S variant. The S+ DCT is available with more features.

Hyundai Creta S+ Variant

Hyundai has introduced a new S+ variant of the Creta that is available with petrol, diesel, and turbo-petrol engine options. However, the S+ petrol and diesel can be had only with the Knight Edition.

The S+ DCT variant gains certain features over the S variant, including a panoramic sunroof, 16-inch alloys, rear disc brakes, wireless charging, paddle shifters, metal pedals, auto-folding ORVMs, auto up/down feature for the power windows, electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), and hill start assist.

Most importantly, the S+ DCT starts from Rs 15.58 lakh, which reduces the starting price of variants with the turbo-petrol motor by around Rs 2.5 lakh. Earlier, the turbo-DCT option was available only with the SX and SX (O) variants.

Other Updates

Hyundai is now offering tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) as standard across all variants. The top-end SX (O) variant is now available with a gloss black centre console. Lastly, the SUV is now available in a Denim Blue colour.

