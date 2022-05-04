Published On May 04, 2022 06:30 PM By Tarun for Honda City Hybrid

It’s available in a single-spec fully loaded ZX e:HEV Sensing variant

The sedan currently commands a waiting period of up to six months.

It’s priced at Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

It gets a self-charging hybrid system with a combined power output of 126PS and up to 253Nm.

Claims to offer a fuel economy of 26.5kmpl.

Gets segment-first ADAS with adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, automatic emergency braking, and auto high-beam assist.

Deliveries of the Honda City Hybrid have now begun across the country, just after the launch. However, do note that the sedan already has a waiting period of up to six months. The hybrid is available in a single top-spec variant and is priced at Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The City uses a self-charging hybrid system that’s a first for mass-market Indian cars. It’s offered with a 98PS 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired with two electric motors. The combined output of the electrified powertrain is 126PS and up to 253Nm. The City hybrid gets three drive modes: Pure EV, Hybrid, and Petrol.

The Honda City hybrid also features a segment-first ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) suite, with adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, automatic emergency braking, and auto high-beam assist. Its other safety features include six airbags, a rear parking camera, ESC, and vehicle stability control.

The City Hybrid also gets an electronic parking brake, while borrowing the regular model’s feature list, including full LED lighting, an electric sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech with Alexa integration, and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

The Honda City hybrid doesn’t get any direct rival but serves as a safer and more fuel efficient alternative to the Skoda Slavia and the Volkswagen Virtus.

