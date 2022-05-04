English | हिंदी

Honda Has Commenced Deliveries Of The City Hybrid

Published On May 04, 2022 06:30 PM By Tarun for Honda City Hybrid

  • 896 Views
  • Write a comment

It’s available in a single-spec fully loaded ZX e:HEV Sensing variant

honda city hybrid

  • The sedan currently commands a waiting period of up to six months. 

  • It’s priced at Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). 

  • It gets a self-charging hybrid system with a combined power output of 126PS and up to 253Nm. 

  • Claims to offer a fuel economy of 26.5kmpl. 

  • Gets segment-first ADAS with adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, automatic emergency braking, and auto high-beam assist. 

Deliveries of the Honda City Hybrid have now begun across the country, just after the launch. However, do note that the sedan already has a waiting period of up to six months. The hybrid is available in a single top-spec variant and is priced at Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). 

honda city hybrid

The City uses a self-charging hybrid system that’s a first for mass-market Indian cars. It’s offered with a 98PS 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired with two electric motors. The combined output of the electrified powertrain is 126PS and up to 253Nm. The City hybrid gets three drive modes: Pure EV, Hybrid, and Petrol. 

The Honda City hybrid also features a segment-first ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) suite, with adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, automatic emergency braking, and auto high-beam assist. Its other safety features include six airbags, a rear parking camera, ESC, and vehicle stability control. 

honda city hybrid

The City Hybrid also gets an electronic parking brake, while borrowing the regular model’s feature list, including full LED lighting, an electric sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech with Alexa integration, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. 

The Honda City hybrid doesn’t get any direct rival but serves as a safer and more fuel efficient alternative to the Skoda Slavia and the Volkswagen Virtus

Read More on : City Hybrid Automatic

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Honda City Hybrid

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Sedan

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs.11.50 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Jun 2022
  • Tesla Model 3
    Tesla Model 3
    Rs.60.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Sep 2022
  • BMW i7
    BMW i7
    Rs.2.50 CrEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Jan 2023
  • BMW i4
    BMW i4
    Rs.80.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: May 2022
  • Toyota Belta
    Toyota Belta
    Rs.10.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Jul 2022
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsHonda Has Commenced Deliveries Of The City Hybrid
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience