Modified On May 27, 2023 08:59 AM By Shreyash for MG Comet EV

The past week was filled with updates on upcoming products, while we also saw a few launches from Mercedes and Tata.

In the second last week of May, MG started the deliveries of the Comet EV, while we also got an updated information about the Maruti Jimny. In the same week, Tata launched the Altroz CNG, Mercedes-Benz introduced an updated A Class and there’s an interesting spy shot of an India spec SUV being sighted outside India.

Let’s have a look at important highlights of the week:

MG Comet EV Deliveries Start

MG has started the deliveries of its 2-door ultra compact electric car, the Comet EV. The carmaker has already opened the order books for the Comet EV on May 15, saying that the introductory prices of the car will only be applicable on a limited number of bookings.

Tata Altroz CNG Launched

Tata has finally added another product to its CNG lineup, which is the Altroz. The option of CNG powertrain is available with all six variants of the Tata’s premium hatchback. The Altroz CNG comes with many first in segment features, and its major highlight is its boot space. We have also done the price and spec comparison of the Altroz CNG with its rivals.

More Details On The Hyundai Exter

Hyundai is getting prepared to launch a Punch-rivalling micro SUV in India, the Exter. Ahead of that, the carmaker has released a new teaser highlighting two critical features of the Micro SUV. With this, Hyundai has also confirmed the launch date of the Exter.

Update On Maruti Jimny

Maruti’s most capable off roader, the Jimny will be launched in India soon. Before that, the carmaker has revealed the ARAI certified fuel efficiency figures of the SUV, for both manual and automatic transmission variants. Meanwhile, there are reports suggesting that the Indian army is considering the Jimny as their Gypsy replacement.

5-Door Mahindra Thar Launch Date

Mahindra has confirmed that the 5-door Thar won’t go on sale in 2023. The more practical iteration of the off-roader is expected to be priced from around Rs 15 lakh and will be a bigger and more premium alternative to the Jimny.

Launches

Mercedes-Benz has given a minor facelift to their A Class range in India, including both A Class Limousine sedan and the AMG A45 S performance hatchback.

Nissan has launched a limited-run Geza edition of the Magnite SUV.

Spy Shots This Week

This week’s spy stories include 4 Indian SUVs, two from Mahindra and two from Tata. The 5-door Thar has been spotted again, and there's also a new test mule of XUV300 facelift which was sighted testing for the first time. From the house of Tata, the Nexon EV facelift made a spy debut, while the updated Safari was spotted in South Korea.

