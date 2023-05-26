English | हिंदी

Nissan Magnite Geza Edition Launched At Rs 7.39 Lakh

Modified On May 26, 2023 05:09 PM By Ansh for Nissan Magnite

  • 13067 Views
  • Write a comment

This special edition, based on the Magnite’s lower-end variant, gets updates which focus on infotainment and music

Nissan Magnite

  • Seems to be based on the XL manual variant.

  • Gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a JBL sound system.

  • Comes with a new beige upholstery and a rear view camera.

  • This special edition is available only with the base 96PS 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

The Nissan Magnite has just got a new Geza special edition in India. Based on the one above base XL variant, its infotainment and sound system has been subtly updated.

Price

Geza Edition

XL Manual Variant

Difference

Rs 7.39 lakh

Rs 7.04 lakh

+ Rs 35,000

This special edition carries a premium of Rs 35,000 over the XL variant and is offered only with a manual transmission. Let’s see what updates you get for this price premium

What’s New

Nissan Magnite 9-inch touchscreen infotainment
Nissan Magnite JBL Sound System

Since this special edition is focused on music (Geza relates to music in Japanese), it gets a JBL premium sound system accompanied by a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Apart from this, this special edition also gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rear parking camera, beige upholstery, ambient lighting with app-based controls and a shark fin antenna.

Also Read: Here’s What The Top 7 Car Brands In India Have Planned For Us In The Next Few Years

Powertrain

Nissan Magnite Engine

The Magnite Geza edition comes with a 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (72PS and 96Nm) mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Higher variants of the SUV also get a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (100PS and up to 160Nm) paired with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Rivals

Nissan Magnite Rear

Priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 11.02 lakh (ex-showroom), the Nissan Magnite is a rival to the likes of the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300.

Read More on : Magnite on road price

A
Published by
Ansh
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Nissan Magnite

Read Full News
Big Saving !!
Save upto 45% ! Find best deals on Used Nissan Cars
View Used Nissan Magnite In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsNissan Magnite Geza Edition Launched At Rs 7.39 Lakh
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience