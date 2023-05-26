Nissan Magnite Geza Edition Launched At Rs 7.39 Lakh
Modified On May 26, 2023 05:09 PM By Ansh for Nissan Magnite
This special edition, based on the Magnite’s lower-end variant, gets updates which focus on infotainment and music
Seems to be based on the XL manual variant.
Gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a JBL sound system.
Comes with a new beige upholstery and a rear view camera.
This special edition is available only with the base 96PS 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.
The Nissan Magnite has just got a new Geza special edition in India. Based on the one above base XL variant, its infotainment and sound system has been subtly updated.
Price
|
Geza Edition
|
XL Manual Variant
|
Difference
|
Rs 7.39 lakh
|
Rs 7.04 lakh
|
+ Rs 35,000
This special edition carries a premium of Rs 35,000 over the XL variant and is offered only with a manual transmission. Let’s see what updates you get for this price premium
What’s New
Since this special edition is focused on music (Geza relates to music in Japanese), it gets a JBL premium sound system accompanied by a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Apart from this, this special edition also gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rear parking camera, beige upholstery, ambient lighting with app-based controls and a shark fin antenna.
Powertrain
The Magnite Geza edition comes with a 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (72PS and 96Nm) mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Higher variants of the SUV also get a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (100PS and up to 160Nm) paired with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.
Rivals
Priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 11.02 lakh (ex-showroom), the Nissan Magnite is a rival to the likes of the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300.
