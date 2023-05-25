Exclusive: Facelifted Mahindra XUV300 Spotted For The First Time

Modified On May 25, 2023 04:46 PM By Ansh for Mahindra XUV300

There seem to be significant changes to its exterior and we can expect the same for its cabin

Will get completely redesigned front and rear profiles.

Mahindra should ideally redesign the dated cabin as well.

It will likely continue with its current engine options.

Might get a torque converter instead of an AMT.

New features like a bigger infotainment display, digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats and LED lighting on the cards.

Expected to be priced from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Mahindra XUV300, which was launched back in 2019, has been due for an update. Now, Mahindra has started road testing the facelifted XUV300, as an early test mule with makeshift lights has been spied under heavy disguise. It is about time for the car to receive an update as this is currently one of the oldest models in the class.

Changes To The Exterior

The facelifted SUV's front profile looks to be completely redesigned. As deduced from the spy shots, it gets a sleeker split grille, new bumper design and possibly a slightly redesigned bonnet. The headlamps and indicators you see in the image are makeshift equipment as it is still in the early stages of development. The production-ready model will likely get an XUV700-inspired styling with C-shaped DRLs and LED headlights.

From the looks of it, a similar story can also be seen for its rear profile with heavy revisions coming with the facelifted model. The boot lid has been redesigned and looks more muscular than before. The license plate will now sit on the bumper instead of the boot lid. Lastly, the tail lamps here are also makeshift, but the SUV could get a connected tail lamp setup as visible with a camouflaged bar running across the width of the vehicle.

Interior Updates

While there are no images of its interior yet, we can expect it to get a heavily redesigned cabin as the current layout has started to look dated in comparison. Additionally, we can expect new features like a bigger touchscreen infotainment system running Mahindra’s latest Adrenox UI with over-the-air updates, digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera and wireless phone charger.

Other features can be carried over from the current version of the XUV300, which gets dual-zone climate control, cruise control, a single-pane sunroof, up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, all-wheel disc brakes and a rearview camera.

Powertrain

The facelift should carry forward the engine options of the current model which gets a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine (110PS/200Nm), a 1.5-litre diesel unit (117PS/300Nm) and a 1.2-litre direct-injected turbo-petrol engine (130PS/ up to 250Nm). However, as we can see from the sticker on the rear windshield of the test mule, it will come with engine options that are E20 fuel (ethanol 20 per cent blend) compliant, All these engines come with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard and the diesel and turbo-petrol units get an option of an AMT. But the facelifted XUV300 might come with a torque converter instead of an AMT as most of its rivals are offering a proper automatic transmission.

Launch, Price and Rivals

Mahindra could launch the facelifted XUV300 early next year at an expected starting price of Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will continue to rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza and Kia Sonet.

