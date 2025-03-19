All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    MG Comet EV Receives Model Year 2025 (MY25) Update; Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 27,000

    Modified On Mar 19, 2025 01:42 PM By Dipan for MG Comet EV

    • 4.8K Views
    • Write a comment

    The model year update rejigs the variant-wise features in the Comet EV with the prices hiked by up to Rs 27,000 for some variants

    • The mid-spec Excite trim now gets a rear parking camera and electrically foldable ORVMs.

    • The top-spec Exclusive variant now gets leatherette seat upholstery and 4 speakers.

    • Prices of the Excite and Exclusive variants with the battery pack have gone up by Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively.

    • The Comet EV with the battery subscription plan now costs up to Rs 27,000 more than before.

    • Retains key features such as dual 10.25-inch screens and manual AC.

    • Its safety net comprises 2 airbags, electronic parking brake and all-wheel disc brakes.

    • Gets a 17.4 kWh battery pack option that has an ARAI-claimed range of 230 km.

    • Prices now range between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 9.81 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

    The MG Comet EV Blackstorm Edition was launched in February 2025 which introduced  leatherette seat upholstery that was not available in the regular variants. The carmaker has now introduced this in the regular variants of the Comet EV with its model year 2025 (MY25) update. However, that’s not all as some more updates have been introduced to the MG’s most affordable electric offering. The prices have also been hiked by up to Rs 27,000, the details of which are as follows:

    Revised Variant-wise Prices

    Variant

    Old Prices

    New Prices

    Price DIfference

    Executive

    Rs 7 lakh

    Rs 7 lakh

    No difference

    Excite

    Rs 8.20 lakh

    Rs 8.26 lakh

    + Rs 6,000

    Excite Fast Charging

    Rs 8.73 lakh

    Rs 8.78 lakh

    + Rs 6,000

    Exclusive

    Rs 9.26 lakh

    Rs 9.36 lakh

    + Rs 10,000

    Exclusive Fast Charging

    Rs 9.68 lakh

    Rs 9.78 lakh

    + Rs 10,000

    Blackstorm Edition

    Rs 9.81 lakh

    Rs 9.81 lakh

    No difference

    100-Year Limited Edition

    Rs 9.84 lakh

    Discontinued

    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    Prices of the mid-spec Excite variants have gone up by Rs 6,000, while the top-spec Exclusive variants have seen a price hike of Rs 10,000. 

    MG Comet EV

    That said, the Comet EV can also be had with a battery subscription plan, the new prices of which are as follows:

    Variant

    Old Prices

    New Prices

    Price DIfference

    Executive

    Rs 5 lakh

    Rs 5 lakh

    No Difference

    Excite

    Rs 6.09 lakh

    Rs 6.25 lakh

    + Rs 16,000

    Excite Fast Charging

    Rs 6.57 lakh

    Rs 6.77 lakh

    + Rs 20,000

    Exclusive

    Rs 7.13 lakh

    Rs 7.35 lakh

    + Rs 22,000

    Exclusive Fast Charging

    Rs 7.50 lakh

    Rs 7.77 lakh

    + Rs 27,000

    100-Year Limited Edition

    Rs 7.66 lakh

    Discontinued

    Blackstorm Edition

    Rs 7.80 lakh

    Rs 7.80 lakh

    No difference

    The battery subscription plan essentially reduces the upfront cost of the Comet EV because you purchase the EV without the battery pack. However, choosing this plan will require you to pay a subscription cost of Rs 2.5 for every km driven. 

    Let us now see everything that is new on the MG Comet EV.

    What’s New?

    While the MG Comet is still available in three broad variants: Executive, Excite and Exclusive, the variant-wise feature distribution has been rejigged. The update introduces a rear parking camera and electrically foldable outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs) to the mid-spec Excite trim, both of which were only offered with the top-spec variant before the update.

    Moreover, the top-spec Exclusive trim now gets a white leatherette seat upholstery and a 4-speaker sound system. Prior to the update, the fully-loaded variant featured fabric seat upholstery and basic 2-speaker sound system.

    That said, the exterior and interior design and the other amenities are identical to the model before the update.

    Also Read: Tata Cars To Get Dearer From April 2025

    Features And Safety

    MG Comet EV

    Apart from the new 4-speaker sound system, the MG Comet EV comes with amenities including dual 10.25-inch screens (one for infotainment and another for instrumentation) and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. It is also equipped with a manual AC, electrically foldable ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors) and keyless entry. 

    No changes have been made to the safety suite and the Comet EV continues to feature dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a reverse parking camera and sensors. It also gets an electronic parking brake, electronic stability control (ESC), all four disc brakes, and hill-hold assist.

    Battery Pack, Electric Motor And Range Details

    MG Comet EV

    The MG Comet EV continues to come with a single battery pack option mated with a rear axle mounted electric motor, the details of which are as follows:

    Battery Pack

    17.4 kWh

    No. Of Electric Motor(s)

    1

    Power

    42 PS

    Torque

    110 Nm

    Drivetrain

    Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)

    Claimed Range (ARAI)

    230 km

    Rivals

    The MG Comet EV competes with the likes of other entry-level EVs including the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on MG Comet EV

    Explore More on MG Comet EV

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    *Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Electric Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    Electric Car
    Upcoming Electric Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    MG Comet EV Receives Model Year 2025 (MY25) Update; Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 27,000
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience