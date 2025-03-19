MG Comet EV Receives Model Year 2025 (MY25) Update; Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 27,000

The model year update rejigs the variant-wise features in the Comet EV with the prices hiked by up to Rs 27,000 for some variants

The mid-spec Excite trim now gets a rear parking camera and electrically foldable ORVMs.

The top-spec Exclusive variant now gets leatherette seat upholstery and 4 speakers.

Prices of the Excite and Exclusive variants with the battery pack have gone up by Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively.

The Comet EV with the battery subscription plan now costs up to Rs 27,000 more than before.

Retains key features such as dual 10.25-inch screens and manual AC.

Its safety net comprises 2 airbags, electronic parking brake and all-wheel disc brakes.

Gets a 17.4 kWh battery pack option that has an ARAI-claimed range of 230 km.

Prices now range between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 9.81 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

The MG Comet EV Blackstorm Edition was launched in February 2025 which introduced leatherette seat upholstery that was not available in the regular variants. The carmaker has now introduced this in the regular variants of the Comet EV with its model year 2025 (MY25) update. However, that’s not all as some more updates have been introduced to the MG’s most affordable electric offering. The prices have also been hiked by up to Rs 27,000, the details of which are as follows:

Revised Variant-wise Prices

Variant Old Prices New Prices Price DIfference Executive Rs 7 lakh Rs 7 lakh No difference Excite Rs 8.20 lakh Rs 8.26 lakh + Rs 6,000 Excite Fast Charging Rs 8.73 lakh Rs 8.78 lakh + Rs 6,000 Exclusive Rs 9.26 lakh Rs 9.36 lakh + Rs 10,000 Exclusive Fast Charging Rs 9.68 lakh Rs 9.78 lakh + Rs 10,000 Blackstorm Edition Rs 9.81 lakh Rs 9.81 lakh No difference 100-Year Limited Edition Rs 9.84 lakh – Discontinued

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Prices of the mid-spec Excite variants have gone up by Rs 6,000, while the top-spec Exclusive variants have seen a price hike of Rs 10,000.

That said, the Comet EV can also be had with a battery subscription plan, the new prices of which are as follows:

Variant Old Prices New Prices Price DIfference Executive Rs 5 lakh Rs 5 lakh No Difference Excite Rs 6.09 lakh Rs 6.25 lakh + Rs 16,000 Excite Fast Charging Rs 6.57 lakh Rs 6.77 lakh + Rs 20,000 Exclusive Rs 7.13 lakh Rs 7.35 lakh + Rs 22,000 Exclusive Fast Charging Rs 7.50 lakh Rs 7.77 lakh + Rs 27,000 100-Year Limited Edition Rs 7.66 lakh – Discontinued Blackstorm Edition Rs 7.80 lakh Rs 7.80 lakh No difference

The battery subscription plan essentially reduces the upfront cost of the Comet EV because you purchase the EV without the battery pack. However, choosing this plan will require you to pay a subscription cost of Rs 2.5 for every km driven.

Let us now see everything that is new on the MG Comet EV.

What’s New?

While the MG Comet is still available in three broad variants: Executive, Excite and Exclusive, the variant-wise feature distribution has been rejigged. The update introduces a rear parking camera and electrically foldable outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs) to the mid-spec Excite trim, both of which were only offered with the top-spec variant before the update.

Moreover, the top-spec Exclusive trim now gets a white leatherette seat upholstery and a 4-speaker sound system. Prior to the update, the fully-loaded variant featured fabric seat upholstery and basic 2-speaker sound system.

That said, the exterior and interior design and the other amenities are identical to the model before the update.

Features And Safety

Apart from the new 4-speaker sound system, the MG Comet EV comes with amenities including dual 10.25-inch screens (one for infotainment and another for instrumentation) and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. It is also equipped with a manual AC, electrically foldable ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors) and keyless entry.

No changes have been made to the safety suite and the Comet EV continues to feature dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a reverse parking camera and sensors. It also gets an electronic parking brake, electronic stability control (ESC), all four disc brakes, and hill-hold assist.

Battery Pack, Electric Motor And Range Details

The MG Comet EV continues to come with a single battery pack option mated with a rear axle mounted electric motor, the details of which are as follows:

Battery Pack 17.4 kWh No. Of Electric Motor(s) 1 Power 42 PS Torque 110 Nm Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Claimed Range (ARAI) 230 km

Rivals

The MG Comet EV competes with the likes of other entry-level EVs including the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.

