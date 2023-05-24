Published On May 24, 2023 01:16 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Thar 5-Door

The video shows the offroader, still under camouflage, sporting a rear wiper behind the boot-mounted spare wheel

5-door Mahindra Thar’s testing has been underway since 2022.

Latest spy video shows it to be almost production-ready thanks to the LED taillights, running boards and alloy wheels.

Expected features include an 8-inch touchscreen, auto AC and up to six airbags.

Mahindra will offer it with the same petrol and diesel engines as the 3-door Thar.

Expected to go on sale by early 2024 at a starting price of Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

It has been almost a year since the 5-door Mahindra Thar was first spied on while testing. While we wait for it to break cover, another spy video of the SUV has now surfaced, hinting at a more production-ready version of the 5-door offroader.

Evident Details

The recently spied test mule was seen with production-ready LED taillights, body panels, alloy wheels and running boards. It looked to be the hard-top version of the Thar as it seemed to have a fixed rear glass window, hinged along the top. An interesting observation to note is that it appeared to have a rear wiper located behind the tailgate-mounted spare wheel, exactly as seen on the 5-door Maruti Jimny.

Previously Seen Details

Older spy images have already revealed that it will get C-pillar-mounted rear door handles (like the Maruti Swift). The 5-door Thar will also likely come with circular halogen projector headlights as seen on the 3-door model.

Cabin And Features

Although there aren’t any clear images of the 5-door Thar’s interior, we expect Mahindra to provide it with an all-black cabin as seen in a previous sighting. The carmaker could also offer the longer wheelbase Thar in multiple seating configurations with four, five and seven seats.

Expected tech on board consists of an 8-inch touchscreen system, auto AC, up to six airbags, a reversing camera and electronic stability control (ESC). It will likely continue to offer Mahindra’s off-roading interface as seen on the 3-door Thar’s 4WD variants.

A Range Of Powertrain Options

The 5-door Thar will come with the same petrol and diesel engines as the existing 3-door Thar, although with higher output figures. In the 3-door model, the 2-litre turbo-petrol churns out 150PS, while the 2.2-litre diesel is rated at 130PS. Mahindra is also expected to offer the stretched-out Thar with the option of 2WD variants, as seen recently with the current model. The carmaker will equip the SUV with both a 6-speed manual, and an automatic gearbox.

When Is It Expected To Be Launched?

Mahindra could introduce the longer wheelbase offroader sometime in early 2024 at a starting price of Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). In terms of wheelbase, it will likely be a larger alternative to the upcoming Maruti Jimny, and could be at par with the 5-door iteration of the Force Gurkha.

Image source

